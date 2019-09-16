Live Updates*** Trump Holds New Mexico Rally

President Donald Trump will hold a Monday evening rally in New Mexico.
Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates. All times eastern.
—
9:10 PM: Trump about to take the stage in Rio Rancho.
8:35 PM: Trump may need to somehow flip a state like New Mexico given his poor numbers in B1G country.
On my way to New Mexico — see you all shortly at the @StarCenter! #KAG2020 https://t.co/a9V3ULY8bY pic.twitter.com/zRQfrVUVtY
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2019
Resistance/Protesters also waiting for Trump:
.@realDonaldTrump’s visit to New Mexico tonight is a good reminder that he lost our state by 8 points in 2016.
RT if you think New Mexicans can double his loss percentage in 2020.
— Ben Ray Luján (@benraylujan) September 16, 2019
Rio Rancho City Manager says there’s about 250 officers from around the state helping out to add extra security for @POTUS visit pic.twitter.com/yUCa2lyPb7
— Gabrielle Burkhart (@gburkNM) September 16, 2019
Outside the Santa Ana Star Center. Less than 4 hours until @POTUS visit in Rio Rancho pic.twitter.com/MdIHhybRWL
— Gabrielle Burkhart (@gburkNM) September 16, 2019
Trump is here in Albuquerque for a rally. Someone put this up for the occasion. #fueratrump #abqlocal #YangGang #SomosABQ pic.twitter.com/jeJ8pKROn8
— Candi (@candipuffs) September 16, 2019
Checkout my message to @realDonaldTrump on @dailykos. #NewMexico doesn't agree with his message of hate. #nmpol #FueraTrump https://t.co/9YKLXDMHZa pic.twitter.com/bttnnBvZtM
— Maggie T. Oliver (@MaggieForSenate) September 16, 2019
Trump supporters waiting for the Main Event:
One of the many signs we’ve seen supporters bringing in ahead of @realDonaldTrump’s visit to New Mexico tonight. Rally set to begin at 7pm @krqe pic.twitter.com/ZCBlPNcXmG
— Jami Seymore (@JamiSeymore) September 16, 2019
View from Chopper 4 – the crowd is growing at @StarCenter for @realDonaldTrump's Keep America Great rally tonight. https://t.co/9ZXBaT3S3W #nmpol pic.twitter.com/FWA45QU3nx
— KOB 4 (@KOB4) September 16, 2019
My newest op-ed. Excited to speak tonight from the stage of the Pres Trump rally in New Mexico about the incredible benefits of the #TrumpBoom for Latinos! https://t.co/EhrUbDoDWR pic.twitter.com/IC5aNLy0gG
— Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) September 16, 2019
The line for the @POTUS rally has wrapped around toward the north side of the building. pic.twitter.com/qKIuJqSNuj
— Chris McKee (@ChrisMcKeeTV) September 16, 2019
A large crowd of @realDonaldTrump supporters have arrived in Rio Rancho. There is also an #Impeach sign on the road to the @StarCenter. @meganrabundis is outside the venue monitoring the action. pic.twitter.com/Goh0bHekxF
— KOB 4 (@KOB4) September 16, 2019
President Trump departs JBA en route to New Mexico. pic.twitter.com/yvnb7Bch96
— The Hill (@thehill) September 16, 2019
#WATCH: EXTREMELY long lines waiting to see President @realDonaldTrump in Rio Rancho, NM #TrumpRally pic.twitter.com/LLgdobfwsK
— RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) September 16, 2019
Much of the crowd awaiting the @POTUS rally is watching a large video screen out front of the Star Center. pic.twitter.com/pJEvylJi3R
— Chris McKee (@ChrisMcKeeTV) September 16, 2019
People are already lining up for @realDonaldTrump’s 7 p.m. campaign rally in Rio Rancho – here’s the view from the @StarCenter parking lot. #nmpol pic.twitter.com/bWSmjKkt8d
— KOB 4 (@KOB4) September 16, 2019
Before 6:00 AM in Rio Rancho outside Albuquerque, and a mile-long line of traffic headed to @realDonaldTrump #KeepAmericaGreat rally tonight.
Gonna be an amazing night in New Mexico, which the President aims to put in the win column in 2020. pic.twitter.com/RDiAe8qCDq
— Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) September 16, 2019
ABC Albuquerque reports on the huge lines of people ready for tonight’s @TeamTrump rally with @realdonaldtrump in Rio Rancho, #NewMexico. #MAGA #KeepAmericaGreat pic.twitter.com/ARzT62V6GQ
— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 16, 2019
.
