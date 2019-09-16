***Live Updates*** Trump Holds New Mexico Rally

The Associated Press

President Donald Trump will hold a Monday evening rally in New Mexico.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates. All times eastern.

9:10 PM: Trump about to take the stage in Rio Rancho.

8:35 PM: Trump may need to somehow flip a state like New Mexico given his poor numbers in B1G country.

Resistance/Protesters also waiting for Trump:

 

Trump supporters waiting for the Main Event:

.

