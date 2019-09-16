Live Updates*** Trump Holds New Mexico Rally

President Donald Trump will hold a Monday evening rally in New Mexico.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates. All times eastern.

—

9:10 PM: Trump about to take the stage in Rio Rancho.

8:35 PM: Trump may need to somehow flip a state like New Mexico given his poor numbers in B1G country.

On my way to New Mexico — see you all shortly at the @StarCenter! #KAG2020 https://t.co/a9V3ULY8bY pic.twitter.com/zRQfrVUVtY — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2019

Resistance/Protesters also waiting for Trump:

.@realDonaldTrump’s visit to New Mexico tonight is a good reminder that he lost our state by 8 points in 2016. RT if you think New Mexicans can double his loss percentage in 2020. — Ben Ray Luján (@benraylujan) September 16, 2019

Rio Rancho City Manager says there’s about 250 officers from around the state helping out to add extra security for @POTUS visit pic.twitter.com/yUCa2lyPb7 — Gabrielle Burkhart (@gburkNM) September 16, 2019

Outside the Santa Ana Star Center. Less than 4 hours until @POTUS visit in Rio Rancho pic.twitter.com/MdIHhybRWL — Gabrielle Burkhart (@gburkNM) September 16, 2019

Trump supporters waiting for the Main Event:

One of the many signs we’ve seen supporters bringing in ahead of @realDonaldTrump’s visit to New Mexico tonight. Rally set to begin at 7pm @krqe pic.twitter.com/ZCBlPNcXmG — Jami Seymore (@JamiSeymore) September 16, 2019

My newest op-ed. Excited to speak tonight from the stage of the Pres Trump rally in New Mexico about the incredible benefits of the #TrumpBoom for Latinos! https://t.co/EhrUbDoDWR pic.twitter.com/IC5aNLy0gG — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) September 16, 2019

The line for the @POTUS rally has wrapped around toward the north side of the building. pic.twitter.com/qKIuJqSNuj — Chris McKee (@ChrisMcKeeTV) September 16, 2019

A large crowd of @realDonaldTrump supporters have arrived in Rio Rancho. There is also an #Impeach sign on the road to the @StarCenter. @meganrabundis is outside the venue monitoring the action. pic.twitter.com/Goh0bHekxF — KOB 4 (@KOB4) September 16, 2019

President Trump departs JBA en route to New Mexico. pic.twitter.com/yvnb7Bch96 — The Hill (@thehill) September 16, 2019

Much of the crowd awaiting the @POTUS rally is watching a large video screen out front of the Star Center. pic.twitter.com/pJEvylJi3R — Chris McKee (@ChrisMcKeeTV) September 16, 2019

People are already lining up for @realDonaldTrump’s 7 p.m. campaign rally in Rio Rancho – here’s the view from the @StarCenter parking lot. #nmpol pic.twitter.com/bWSmjKkt8d — KOB 4 (@KOB4) September 16, 2019