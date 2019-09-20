President Donald Trump reacted to the news New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio ended his presidential campaign, mocking his unpopularity in the city.

“Part time Mayor of New York City, Bill de Blasio, who was polling at a solid ZERO but had tremendous room for growth, has shocking dropped out of the Presidential race,” he wrote. “NYC is devastated, he’s coming home!”

Oh no, really big political news, perhaps the biggest story in years! Part time Mayor of New York City, @BilldeBlasio, who was polling at a solid ZERO but had tremendous room for growth, has shocking dropped out of the Presidential race. NYC is devastated, he’s coming home! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 20, 2019

DeBlasio’s support hovered between zero and one percent in Democrat presidential primary polls.

Even a Siena College poll of 359 New York Democrats registered only one person in the state that supported his campaign.

President Trump first ripped the New York City mayor after he announced his presidential campaign in May.

“He is a JOKE, but if you like high taxes & crime, he’s your man,” he wrote. “NYC HATES HIM!”

The Dems are getting another beauty to join their group. Bill de Blasio of NYC, considered the worst mayor in the U.S., will supposedly be making an announcement for president today. He is a JOKE, but if you like high taxes & crime, he’s your man. NYC HATES HIM! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2019

De Blasio said he was ashamed of Trump during a speech at the New Hampshire convention earlier in September.

“Let me issue a formal apology on behalf of the people of New York — I’m sorry you got to know Donald Trump,” Hizzoner said in a speech at the state’s Democratic Party Convention. “New York did not send its best to Washington in this case. But this New Yorker is willing to get rid of him for you.”

In August, he joked on the Daily Show that his height was a qualification for president.

“The tall candidate almost always wins,” he said. “And I’m taller than Donald Trump. Do the math.”