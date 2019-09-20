Oddsmaker: Andrew Yang Has ‘Best Chance of Beating’ Donald Trump

Presidential candidate Andrew Yang (D) has the best odds to beat President Donald Trump in a potential one-one-one general election matchup, according to Dave Mason of the Betonline.ag sportsbook.

Mason, who works at one of the sharpest sportsbooks (perhaps with the exception of New England Patriots lines), on Thursday tweeted a screenshot of his shop’s odds and said that it is “interesting” that Yang “has the best chance of beating” Trump if Yang somehow gets his party’s nomination.

Interesting… According to the odds, @AndrewYang has the best chance of beating @realDonaldTrump. Head-to-head matchups: pic.twitter.com/7tBtkipJSv — Dave Mason (@DaveMasonBOL) September 19, 2019

Trump is the biggest underdog (+150) when matched up against Yang, and the president is actually the biggest favorite (-200) against former Vice President Joe Biden, according to Betonline’s odds. Trump is a slight underdog against Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and a potential race between Trump and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is essentially a tossup (-120).

Yang, who has called himself Trump’s “kryptonite,” has been making the case on the stump that he actually gives Democrats obsessed with ousting the president the best chance of defeating Trump because, in addition to progressives, Yang also brings in disaffected Trump voters and some libertarians into the fold as well.

Former Trump supporter who said he’s a lifelong conservative turned #YangGang, @BBoxReality: ”It makes sense to me that it’s not immigrants, it’s automation that’s taking jobs in America.” pic.twitter.com/8SvEvc5iXW — Rob DiRienzo (@RobDiRienzo) September 17, 2019

As Breitbart News has noted, Trump revealed at a campaign rally that the “only thing” the president worries “about is that some total unknown that nobody’s ever heard of comes along” and gets the nomination. Yang and his allies believe Yang is that non-establishment politician who can give the Trump campaign the most trouble.

Forbes has also speculated that Yang “just might be that unknown” Trump fears because the entrepreneur “seems to be the only Democratic candidate thus far that understands the psychology of persuasion.”

After a recent Emerson New Hampshire poll found that only Biden did better against Trump in a potential general election battle in the Granite State (Yang beat Trump by eight percentage points in the poll), the hashtag “#YangBeatsTrump” trended for days.

Yang is in sixth place in polling average, but he is still well behind Biden, Sanders, and Warren in every state and national poll.