Donald Trump Re-election Campaign Begins Fundraising off Impeachment

President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign has begun fundraising off Democrats’ new calls for him to be impeached.

In an email sent by the campaign Tuesday afternoon, with the subject line “Impeachment?”, the campaign declares: “The Democrats know they have no chance of winning in 2020, so now they are crying, ‘Impeachment!'”

The email goes on to state (original emphasis):

There are now over 150 House Democrats who back Impeachment. We CANNOT let these hateful and baseless attacks go on any longer. These Impeachment claims have nothing to do with the President – the Democrats thrive on silencing and intimidating his supporters, like YOU, Joel. They want to take YOUR VOTE away. We won’t stand for this any longer, and neither should YOU. Which is why President Trump is launching the Official Impeachment Defense Task Force. This task force will be made up of only President Trump’s most LOYAL supporters, the ones committed to fighting for him, re-electing him, and taking back the House. House Democrats are holding a meeting at 4 PM EDT today to discuss their Impeachment plans and the President wants us to send him a list of every Patriot who stands with him before the meeting. To make a statement: ALL DONATIONS WILL BE DOUBLE-MATCHED.

Several links, directing to the “Mage America Great Again Committee,” are included with suggested donation amounts.

An FEC notice reads: “Paid for by Trump Make America Great Again Committee, a joint fundraising committee authorized by and composed of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. and the Republican National Committee.”

A similar email earlier in the day was sent with the subject heading: “Impeachment Meeting: 4 PM EDT.”

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News. He earned an A.B. in Social Studies and Environmental Science and Public Policy from Harvard College, and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. He is also the co-author of How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, which is available from Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.