Cory Booker: Trump White House Officials Are ‘Despicable’

A partial transcript is as follows:

LAWRENCE O’DONNELL: President Trump couldn’t do what he does without the staff that does it for him. Don McGahn showed that. He ordered Don McGahn to fire Robert Mueller and Don McGahn didn’t do it. This Director of National Intelligence has done what the president wants. It could have gone the other way. [Joseph] Maguire could have gone the other way.

The Justice Department has done what the president wants on this whistleblower report. What should be the penalties for the people who don’t approach this work the way Don McGahn did and refused to do the illegal thing that the president wants him to do?

SEN. CORY BOOKER: Number one, if you’re breaking the law, you’re breaking the law and you should be held accountable and I think that it’s something we should be looking at every step of the way. Because every time we don’t, we’re creating a perverse incentive in the future for people that act in this way.

But I just want to say, and I’ve been saying this since the beginning of the Trump administration, those people who are enabling him, who assuage their consciousness, witness the kind of things he does on a regular basis to do moral vandalism, those people who are enabling him, there is a cold, frigid place in the historical eye. They will go down in history as despicable actors who enabled one of the presidents who is doing some of the worst things to that office in the wire history of our country.