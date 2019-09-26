Bernie Sanders’ Vermont Office Evacuated for ‘Suspicious Package’

Bomb Squad at Bernie's
WCAX3

The Burlington, Vermont, office of 2020 White House contender Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was evacuated Thursday after the discovery of a “suspicious package.”

According to WCAX, Burlington and state police are looking into a package found at Sanders’ Senate offices on Church Street.

Authorities were alerted of the matter at around 11:42 a.m. EST. After arriving on the scene, bomb squad members told WCAX they would likely use a robot to remove the item.

Authorities did not order an evacuation for offices near Sanders’ office. The incident is the second time law enforcement has investigated a suspicious package at the Vermont Independent’s office. On September 11th, police responded to the senator’s St. Johnsbury offices following reports of a suspicious package, but the matter turned out to be a false alarm.

