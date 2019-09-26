Watch – Trump Supporters Crash Impeachment Protest in D.C.

Donald Trump supporters shouting “Trump 2020” triggered attendees of an “Impeachment Now” rally on Capitol Hill Thursday.

The group of MAGA supporters can be seen walking past the event chanting “Trump 2020” and “Love our Trump!”

“You should be ashamed of yourself!” one leftist can be heard shouting at them.

“You’re a traitor!” yelled another.

“Hallelujah!” responded one of the female Trump supporters, explaining “Donald Trump, he saved our nation … [from] the socialists, communists who have been in here just f*cking with our government.”

Congressmen, including members of “the Squad,” and progressive leaders held the “Demand Impeachment Now” rally Thursday on Capitol Hill to call for the impeachment of President Trump following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement to launch an official impeachment inquiry over allegations that Trump pressured Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to look into the business dealings of Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President and 2020 hopeful Joe Biden.

Watch the Demand Impeachment Now Rally below:

Zenny Phuong contributed to this article.

(Video credit: Matt Perdie / Breitbart News)