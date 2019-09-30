Democrats in Congress running for president have demanded that President Donald Trump release more transcripts of his phone calls with foreign leaders.

“We have got to get to the bottom of this,” Sen. Bernie Sanders wrote on Twitter in response to reports that the Trump White House had secured more phone conversations with world leaders on a highly classified server.

We have got to get to the bottom of this. The American people have a right to know what deals Trump might be making with the murderous Saudi dictator that he loves so much. https://t.co/UrbPL6FfzD — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) September 28, 2019

Sanders theorized that Trump could be working with the Saudis, calling the leader a “murderous Saudi dictator that he loves so much.”

Sen. Kamala Harris also demanded the White House to release more details of his calls.

“Release the transcripts,” she wrote on Twitter, sharing news reports of how the Trump administration put restricted access to the president’s phone calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff kicked off demands for more of President Trump’s phone calls with world leaders, suggesting that the president was endangering national security.

“If those conversations with Putin or with other world leaders are sequestered in that same electronic file that is meant for covert action, not meant for this, if there’s an effort to hide those and cover those up, yes we’re determined to find out,” Schiff said on NBC’s Meet the Press.

The Trump White House revealed they moved several of President Trump’s conversations with world leaders behind levels of classification after phone call transcripts with the leaders of Mexico and Australia leaked to the Washington Post in 2017.