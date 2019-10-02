Kamala Harris Demands Trump Twitter Ban in Letter to CEO Jack Dorsey 

2020 White House hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) on Tuesday wrote a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in which she demanded the technology giant ban President Donald Trump from its platform.

In her letter, Harris claimed the president violated Twitter’s user agreement with his tweets regarding the so-called Ukraine “whistleblower” and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), stating that according to the company’s rules, users “may not threaten violence against an individual or a group of people.” Further, Harris accused the president of making a “blatant threat,” claiming that other users have had their accounts banned for “less offensive behavior.”

Senator Kamala Harris has written to Twitter CEO @jack calling on him to suspend President Trump’s Twitter account pic.twitter.com/vOEIua2rQh — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 2, 2019

Prior to the letter’s emergence, Harris urged Dorsey in a tweet “to do something” about President Trump’s account after he referred to the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry as “a coup” on Twitter.

“Hey @jack. Time to do something about this,” she wrote to Dorsey in response to the president’s tweet about the Ukraine hoax.

“As I learn more and more each day, I am coming to the conclusion that what is taking place is not an impeachment, it is a COUP, intended to take away the Power of the People, their VOTE, their Freedoms, their Second Amendment, Religion, Military, Border Wall, and their God-given rights as a Citizen of The United States of America!” tweeted the president.

Appearing Monday on CNN, Harris attempted to argue that President Trump’s criticism of the so-called “whistleblower” and his complaint — which is based on secondhand information — could put his life in danger, and thus, banning the president from Twitter is easily justifiably

“Frankly, when you look at what [the president]’s been tweeting — directed at the whistleblower, directed at so many people — you know, I frankly think that based on this and all we’ve seen him do before, including attacking members of Congress that he frankly should be — his Twitter account should be suspended,” the California Democrat said.

“I think there’s plenty of now evidence to suggest that he is irresponsible with his words in a way that could result in harm to other people,” she added. “And so the privilege of using those words in that way should probably be taken from him,” she concluded.