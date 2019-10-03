Marianne Williamson Raises $3 Million in Third Quarter

Democratic presidential candidate and self-help author Marianne Williamson speaks at the Polk County Democrats' Steak Fry on September 21, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. Seventeen of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates and more than 12,000 of their supporters made an appearance at the event. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Scott Olson/Getty Images

White House hopeful and spiritual guru Marianne Williamson said Thursday that her campaign took in $3 million in fundraising in the third quarter of this year.

“We made about $3 million,” Williamson told Yahoo Finance when asked about this quarter’s money haul. The figure is double the $1.5 million she raised for the second quarter.

“It’s so obscene, the part that money plays on our political system,” the new age author said. “Most of us live in a universe where $3 million is like a big deal. In presidential fundraising, it’s like she just squeaked by.”

“But 3 million dollars definitely says there are a lot of people out there saying you still and you keep going, and I appreciate that so much,” she added.

Though Williamson’s fundraising numbers rose substantially this quarter, the long-shot candidate has failed to secure a spot for the September and October Democrat presidential primary debates.

Williamson’s announcement comes after several 2020 candidates released their third-quarter fundraising numbers this week. Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) campaign on Tuesday announced it raised $25.3 million, while South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg took in $19.1 million. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), whose campaign has sagged in the polls in recent months, raised $11.6 million. Technology entrepreneur Andrew Yang took in $10 million and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) raised $6 million.

