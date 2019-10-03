Marianne Williamson Raises $3 Million in Third Quarter

White House hopeful and spiritual guru Marianne Williamson said Thursday that her campaign took in $3 million in fundraising in the third quarter of this year.

“We made about $3 million,” Williamson told Yahoo Finance when asked about this quarter’s money haul. The figure is double the $1.5 million she raised for the second quarter.

The Yahoo Finance interview was thorough and fair today. Many thanks to the people there. https://t.co/I8OPlTK4uW — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) October 3, 2019

“It’s so obscene, the part that money plays on our political system,” the new age author said. “Most of us live in a universe where $3 million is like a big deal. In presidential fundraising, it’s like she just squeaked by.”

“But 3 million dollars definitely says there are a lot of people out there saying you still and you keep going, and I appreciate that so much,” she added.

Though Williamson’s fundraising numbers rose substantially this quarter, the long-shot candidate has failed to secure a spot for the September and October Democrat presidential primary debates.

Williamson’s announcement comes after several 2020 candidates released their third-quarter fundraising numbers this week. Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) campaign on Tuesday announced it raised $25.3 million, while South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg took in $19.1 million. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), whose campaign has sagged in the polls in recent months, raised $11.6 million. Technology entrepreneur Andrew Yang took in $10 million and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) raised $6 million.