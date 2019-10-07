Poll: SC Dems Want Nominee Who Will Embrace Obama Legacy

Democrats in South Carolina want a candidate who will build on former President Barack Obama’s legacy, which explains why former Vice President Biden has had a consistent lead in the first-in-the-South primary state.

A Fox News poll released on Sunday asked respondents “which will be more important in deciding your vote in the Democratic presidential primary?” and respondents were asked to choose between “voting for a candidate who will build on former President Obama’s legacy” or “voting for a candidate who will take a new and different approach.”

The poll found that 50% of South Carolina Democrats said voting for a candidate who will build on Obama’s legacy will be more important, compared to 41% who said it will be more important to vote for a candidate who “will take a new and different approach.”

Biden, who is trying to run for Obama’s third term and never ceases to defend Obama’s legacy on the stump, led the Fox News South Carolina poll with 41 percent while Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) received 12 percent.

Black voters in South Carolina will make up a majority of primary voters, and Biden received 50% from black Democrats to Warren’s eight percent. A majority of black voters (58% to 34%) wanted a candidate who will build on Obama’s legacy while a majority of white Democrats (55% to 35%) in the Palmetto State preferred a candidate who will “take a new and different approach.”

The poll, conducted September 29-October 2, has a margin of error of +/- 3.5 percentage points.