Bernie Sanders to ‘Change the Nature’ of His Campaign After Heart Attack

White House presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) revealed Tuesday that he will reduce the amount of time he spends on the campaign trail for the foreseeable future after suffering a heart attack.

Speaking to reporters outside his home in Burlington, Vermont, the senator said that while he intends to continue “actively campaigning,” he plans to “change the nature of the campaign” in order to ensure “I have the strength to do what I have to do.”

JUST IN: After returning from his visit to the cardiologist @BernieSanders tells us he is prepared to change the "nature" of his campaign. He said he plans to scale back his travel and the number of events he participates in. pic.twitter.com/IqUzM9stRN — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) October 8, 2019

According to the presidential candidate, he was participating in roughly “five or six meetings a day, three or four rallies and town meetings and meeting with groups of people.”

“I don’t think I’m going to do that,” said Sanders.

Last Wednesday, Sanders’ campaign announced the 78-year-old underwent a heart procedure for a blocked artery and had canceled events “until further notice.”

Sanders experienced chest discomfort during an event last Tuesday for which he sought medical evaluation for. His doctors said two stents were inserted into Sanders’s heart and that he was “conversing and in good spirits.”

On Friday, Sanders was released from the hospital and took to Twitter to give his supporters an update on his condition.

“I want to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at the Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center for the excellent care that they provided. After two and a half days in the hospital, I feel great, and after taking a short time off, I look forward to getting back to work,” he tweeted.