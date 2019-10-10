***Live Updates*** Magasota: Trump Holds Minneapolis Rally

DULUTH, MN - JUNE 20: President Donald Trump greets supporters after speaking during a campaign rally at the Amsoil Arena on June 20, 2018 in Duluth Minnesota. Earlier today President Trump signed an executive order to keep undocumented families together as outcry continued to grow over the policy of separating …
President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Thursday evening. This will be Trump’s first rally since the House started its impeachment inquiry.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates. All times eastern.

8:30 PM: Vice President Mike Pence taking the stage to introduce Trump.

Pence says Minnesota and America need four more years of Trump in the White House. He speaks about three years of actions, results, and “promises made, promises kept.”

8:02 PM: “Purple Rain” playing at the Target Center. Trump set to take the stage soon.

7:35 PM:

Trump thinks he can flip Minnesota, says Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is bringing voters to his side:

 

Huge lines as always:


Scooters temporarily banned:

Protests:

Magasota: Trump supporters out in force:

