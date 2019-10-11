Live Updates*** Trump Holds Louisiana Rally

President Donald Trump will hold a Friday evening rally in Lake Charles, Louisiana, a day before the state’s gubernatorial jungle primary. Governor John Bel Edwards (D) needs to get more than 50 percent of the vote against Republicans Rep. Ralph Abraham (D-LA) and Eddie Rispone to avoid a runoff.

All times eastern.

8:55 PM: Trump says his “Where’s Hunter?” line from last night’s rally became the hottest thing in the whole country.

Trump: “The fake news is always covering up for Joe Biden.”

8:50 PM: Trump says they are battling the unholy alliance “of corrupt Democrat politicians, Deep State bureaucrats and the fake news media.” Trump says the TV ratings will tank when he is not president. He says the fake news media will endorse him for ratings and Trump asks if Americans want “the fake Pocahontas” as president of “Sleepy Joe,” whose son “knows nothing about energy.”

Trump at his rally in Louisiana claims that "the highest rated show" last night on cable was his rally in Minneapolis — Jesse Byrnes (@jessebyrnes) October 12, 2019

Trump now ripping Hunter Biden’s corrupt business dealings with Ukraine and China. He says Hunter “doesn’t even know what a gasoline tank looks like.”

8:45 PM: Protesters interrupt after Trump accuses the fake news media like NBC of trying to find veterans who are unhappy and making them “stars” to hurt the Trump administration.

Trump says all of the nation’s gains are put to risk by Democrats who have gone “completely insane.” He says Democrats have waged a “non-stop battle” for three years to “overturn your vote” and “overturn the results of the most spectacular election in the history of our country.”

He accuses Democrats of selling the country out, opening borders, and bogging the country down in endless wars.

8:41 PM: Trump says “we’ve ended the war on American energy” and the United States is the top producer of oil and gas anywhere on the planet. Trump rips Democrats who want to get rid of oil and natural gas. He mocks Democrats who want to go to wind. “I can’t watch LSU and Florida because there is no wind today,” Trump says.

8:38 PM: Trump takes the stage. Trump asks Louisiana voters to vote against a “liberal Democrat” who has sold them out. Trump references the LSU-Florida game at Death Valley and says he wants them to enjoy the game but not if they do not vote first. He urges voters to vote first and then enjoy the game so they don’t feel guilty.

8:20 PM: Rally starting a bit late, but Trump should soon be on stage.

The little league World Series champ Eastbank all stars have arrived at the trump rally. #lagov pic.twitter.com/bz7GHRWLDq — Sam Karlin (@samkarlin) October 12, 2019

7:50 PM: Trump makes news after landing in Louisiana:

Kevin McAleenan has done an outstanding job as Acting Secretary of Homeland Security. We have worked well together with Border Crossings being way down. Kevin now, after many years in Government, wants to spend more time with his family and go to the private sector…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2019

….Congratulations Kevin, on a job well done! I will be announcing the new Acting Secretary next week. Many wonderful candidates! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2019

7:45 PM:

Not the Undertaker’s Death Valley, but all eyes will be on Death Valley under the lights tomorrow evening to see how good Joe Burrow and LSU’s offense really are against Florida’s vaunted defense as election results come in after the polls close.

This might be a Trump rally first? They just played @WWE’s @undertaker’s music here in Louisiana pic.twitter.com/4P0Tm8I44r — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) October 11, 2019

I’m looking forward to working with @realDonaldTrump, @JohnKennedyLA, and @BillCassidy to get our state back on track and make Louisiana #1 in the South for jobs and opportunity. #LAGov #VoteRispone https://t.co/jBKvxtuyRz — Eddie Rispone (@EddieRispone) October 11, 2019

It was great greeting folks waiting in line for our rally tonight with President @realDonaldTrump. Thank you to these patriots for giving our President the Louisiana welcome he deserves. #lagov #Doc4Gov pic.twitter.com/9C1kZjnbx1 — Dr. Ralph Abraham (@DocAbraham) October 11, 2019

7:30 PM:

At @Andrews_JBA, Little League Baseball Champions seen boarding Air Force One at the invitation of the president to accompany him on flight to Louisiana. They were at the WH today for a photo op with @POTUS. pic.twitter.com/yoRZaLc2Hl — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 11, 2019

The champs are flying back to Louisiana on Air Force One with @realDonaldTrump after celebrating their Little League World Series Championship victory at The @WhiteHouse! What an amazing day! I’m so proud of this team! ⚾️🏆 pic.twitter.com/k27et9lBCR — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) October 11, 2019

President Trump has just now arrived at the plane because he stayed behind to do press on the new trade deal with China. Taking off for Louisiana shortly! pic.twitter.com/3TAIIsyjmX — Mike Johnson (@MikeJohnson) October 11, 2019

Definitely filling up pretty fast. There was still a massive line when I got in. pic.twitter.com/UBH4iNfuO9 — Wm. Taylor Potter (@wmtaylorpotter) October 11, 2019

WATCH | The crowd is already gathering outside the James E. Sudduth Coliseum in Lake Charles for President Trump's rally later this evening. Our 12News team is onsite setting up their cameras for tonight. #12NewsNow pic.twitter.com/oCynokLSn8 — 12NewsNow (@12NewsNow) October 11, 2019