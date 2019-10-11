***Live Updates*** Trump Holds Louisiana Rally

Trump
President Donald Trump will hold a Friday evening rally in Lake Charles, Louisiana, a day before the state’s gubernatorial jungle primary. Governor John Bel Edwards (D) needs to get more than 50 percent of the vote against Republicans Rep. Ralph Abraham (D-LA) and Eddie Rispone to avoid a runoff.

All times eastern.

8:55 PM: Trump says his “Where’s Hunter?” line from last night’s rally became the hottest thing in the whole country.

Trump: “The fake news is always covering up for Joe Biden.”

8:50 PM: Trump says they are battling the unholy alliance “of corrupt Democrat politicians, Deep State bureaucrats and the fake news media.” Trump says the TV ratings will tank when he is not president. He says the fake news media will endorse him for ratings and Trump asks if Americans want “the fake Pocahontas” as president of “Sleepy Joe,” whose son “knows nothing about energy.”

Trump now ripping Hunter Biden’s corrupt business dealings with Ukraine and China. He says Hunter “doesn’t even know what a gasoline tank looks like.”

8:45 PM: Protesters interrupt after Trump accuses the fake news media like NBC of trying to find veterans who are unhappy and making them “stars” to hurt the Trump administration.

Trump says all of the nation’s gains are put to risk by Democrats who have gone “completely insane.” He says Democrats have waged a “non-stop battle” for three years to “overturn your vote” and “overturn the results of the most spectacular election in the history of our country.”

He accuses Democrats of selling the country out, opening borders, and bogging the country down in endless wars.

 

8:41 PM: Trump says “we’ve ended the war on American energy” and the United States is the top producer of oil and gas anywhere on the planet. Trump rips Democrats who want to get rid of oil and natural gas. He mocks Democrats who want to go to wind. “I can’t watch LSU and Florida because there is no wind today,” Trump says.

8:38 PM: Trump takes the stage. Trump asks Louisiana voters to vote against a “liberal Democrat” who has sold them out. Trump references the LSU-Florida game at Death Valley and says he wants them to enjoy the game but not if they do not vote first. He urges voters to vote first and then enjoy the game so they don’t feel guilty.

8:20 PM: Rally starting a bit late, but Trump should soon be on stage.

7:50 PM: Trump makes news after landing in Louisiana:

7:45 PM:

Not the Undertaker’s Death Valley, but all eyes will be on Death Valley under the lights tomorrow evening to see how good Joe Burrow and LSU’s offense really are against Florida’s vaunted defense as election results come in after the polls close.

7:30 PM:

 

