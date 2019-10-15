Elizabeth Warren Thanks Obama for Creation of CFPB After Biden Brags ‘I Got You Votes’

WESTERVILLE, OHIO - OCTOBER 15: Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) react during a break at the Democratic Presidential Debate at Otterbein University on October 15, 2019 in Westerville, Ohio. A record 12 presidential hopefuls are participating in the debate hosted by CNN and The New …
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) snubbed former Vice President Joe Biden during Tuesday’s CNN-New York Times Democrat presidential primary debate, thanking only President Barack Obama for securing the votes to establish the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

“I had an idea for a consumer agency that would keep giant banks from cheating people, and all of the Washington insiders and strategic geniuses said ‘don’t even try because you will never get it passed,’” Warren recalled of her plans for the CFPB, a government agency responsible for consumer protection in the financial sector that was formed in 2011. “We need to get out there and fight for the things that touch people’s lives,” the senator added.

Biden then blurted out: “I agreed with the great job she did!”

The former vice president then raised his voice as he explained how he secured votes in Congress to establish the agency.

“I got votes for that bill. I convinced people to vote for it. So, let’s get those things straight too,” Biden said.

“I am deeply grateful to President Obama, who fought so hard to make sure that agency was passed into law,” Warren replied softly, prompting laughter from both Biden and debate attendees.

“I am deeply grateful to every single person who fought for it and who helped pass it into law, but understand—,” she continued.

Biden then interrupted Warren with a compliment, stating: “You did a hell of a job in your job.”

“Thank you,” the Massachusetts Democrat simply replied.

