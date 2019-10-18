Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), in an exclusive interview with Breitbart News, responded to Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) naming him as her “surprising friend” during the fourth Democrat debate.

“Yes! I made the Democratic Debate, isn’t that great?” he joked. But more seriously, he said, “As a person, I like Kamala, and I think one of the things is that the media and the Internet have to make it where we all hate each other.”

“So I work with Kamala on some things like bail, I think things ought to be fair, I don’t think people ought to be locked up for life. I think poor people who can’t get an attorney shouldn’t rot in jail, whereas a rich person might get out — you know her parents or somebody might have money to get us out of jail,” he said about the former California attorney general.

“Poor people rot in jail sometimes when they’re innocent, and so I’ve worked with her on it and I think it’s one of those things that is misrepresented that we can’t get along. Doesn’t mean we agree, doesn’t mean we split the difference, but can’t we get along, can’t we go out and have a beer, get along, and you might be for something I’m not for, but we say, ‘Well she’s for that, I’m for something a little bit different, and we still can be friends,” he said.

He also weighed in on another 2020 Democrat candidate — and one he is ideologically diametrically opposed to on socialism, about which he just authored a book, titled, The Case Against Socialism.

“I don’t dislike them — I work with Bernie,” he said. “Much of the book is how I don’t like Bernie’s socialism, but on issues of war? I don’t like war and I don’t think we should be involved in most of the wars in the world and I’ve sided with him. I don’t want arming Saudi Arabia in the Yemen War. I think Yemen is one of the poorest countries on the planet. I don’t want to aid or abet any war there, so I work with him.”

Paul said politicians in Washington get along better than most people think, and slammed the “cesspool of hatred” on the Internet.

“The real cesspool of hatred is the Internet. Frankly, people on the Internet just — they’re anonymous and you read down all the comments and everybody’s hateful and it’s like, what are all these people doing, do they not have a life – all they got to do is spew hatred for people that they hate online?” he said.

He said he was glad Harris named him as her surprising friend.

“I was kind of glad that she threw it out, because I do want to be known as somebody who’s not unreasonable and can get along with people on the other side of the aisle.”

Follow Breitbart News’ @Kristina_Wong.