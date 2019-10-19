Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) is using an alleged smear by Hillary Clinton to raise money for her presidential campaign.

“Hillary Clinton accused Tulsi Gabbard — a combat veteran, soldier and Major in the Army National Guard — of being ‘groomed’ to be a ‘Russian asset,'” the campaign said in a fundraising email sent out on Saturday.

In the email, Gabbard stated, “[Clinton] finally came out from behind the curtain yesterday, accusing me of being a Russian asset.” She then asked her supporters to donate $25 to her campaign.

“If this is a fight she wants to have, one that has implications for all of us and the future of our democracy, then I challenge her to come out from behind her proxies and powerful allies in the corporate media, and face me directly,” the email concluded.

On Friday, Breitbart News reported that Clinton allegedly called Gabbard a “favorite of the Russians” and added that Jill Stein, the likely candidate to be the Green Party nominee, was a “Russian asset.”

However, Gabbard blasted Clinton in a series of tweets on Friday, labeling her the “queen of warmongers”:

Great! Thank you @HillaryClinton. You, the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long, have finally come out from behind the curtain. From the day I announced my candidacy, there has been a … — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 18, 2019

“From the day I announced my candidacy, there has been a concerted campaign to destroy my reputation,” she wrote on Twitter. “We wondered who was behind it and why. Now we know — it was always you, through your proxies and powerful allies in the corporate media and war machine, afraid of the threat I pose.”

“It’s now clear that this primary is between you and me. Don’t cowardly hide behind your proxies. Join the race directly,” Gabbard concluded.

Clinton has continuously blamed Russia for her loss to President Trump in 2016 and also criticized the Obama administration for not becoming involved in the Syrian conflict sooner, wrote Breitbart News’s Joel B. Pollak.

“We must not let Hillary Clinton and her establishment allies silence the voice of the American people and quash all those who dare to offer a dissenting voice in response to our corrupt status quo,” Gabbard’s fundraising email stated.