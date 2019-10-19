Watch Live: AOC Endorses Bernie Sanders at New York Campaign Rally

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) will endorse Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) for the 2020 Democrat presidential nomination at a campaign rally on Saturday at Queensbridge Park in Long Island City, New York.

Sanders, who, like Ocasio-Cortez, calls himself a democratic socialist, hinted at an impending endorsement for the Democrat debate stage last week, Newsweek reported:

“I’m healthy. I’m feeling great,” Sanders said Tuesday on the debate stage at Otterbein University in Ohio. “Let me invite you all to a major rally we’re having in Queens, New York. BernieSanders.com. We’re going to have a special guest at that event, and we are going to be mounting a vigorous campaign all over this country. That’s how I think I can reassure the American people.” During the debate, The Washington Post confirmed Sanders’ “special guest” would be Ocasio-Cortez, who represents New York’s 14th congressional district, which includes parts of both Queens and the Bronx. On Wednesday, Sanders was endorsed by U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

Sanders tweeted about the endorsement from Ocasio-Cortez, who worked for the senator’s 2016 presidential campaign:

I'm so excited to have AOC join us at our rally in New York this weekend. Help us show the powerful special interests that we're not backing down and join us on Saturday in Queens: — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 16, 2019

“I’m so excited to have AOC join us at our rally in New York this weekend. Help us show the powerful special interests that we’re not backing down and join us on Saturday in Queens,” Sanders tweeted.

Watch live on Breitbart News starting at 1 p.m. EDT.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter.