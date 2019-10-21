Bernie Sanders: ‘Outrageous’ to Suggest Tulsi Gabbard is ‘Foreign Asset’

2020 White House hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is defending fellow presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) after former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton accused the military combat veteran, without evidence, of being a Russian asset.

“Tulsi Gabbard has put her life on the line to defend this country. People can disagree on issues, but it is outrageous for anyone to suggest that Tulsi is a foreign asset,” Sanders tweeted Monday evening.

