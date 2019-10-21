Bernie Sanders: ‘Outrageous’ to Suggest Tulsi Gabbard is ‘Foreign Asset’

FILE - In this April 22, 2016 file photo, former Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., holds hands with Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, during a town hall at Gettysburg College, in Gettysburg, Pa. Gabbard, a Democratic congresswoman, is eyeing a White House run. The Iraq war veteran has visited …
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

2020 White House hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is defending fellow presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) after former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton accused the military combat veteran, without evidence, of being a Russian asset.

“Tulsi Gabbard has put her life on the line to defend this country. People can disagree on issues, but it is outrageous for anyone to suggest that Tulsi is a foreign asset,” Sanders tweeted Monday evening.

This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for updates. 

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.