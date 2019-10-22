Democrats Hopeful for ‘White Knight’ to Enter 2020 Presidential Race

None of the current candidates seem to have what it takes to defeat President Trump in 2020, according to Democrat donors.

In an article for the New York Times, Jonathan Martin wrote Tuesday that Democrats at an event last week in Manhattan discussed who they thought should be in the race, not who was already running.

Martin continued:

With doubts rising about former Vice President Joseph R. Biden’s ability to finance a multistate primary campaign, persistent questions about Senator Elizabeth Warren’s viability in the general election and skepticism that Mayor Pete Buttigieg, of South Bend, Ind., can broaden his appeal beyond white voters, Democratic leaders are engaging in a familiar rite: fretting about who is in the race and longing for a white knight to enter the contest at the last minute.

“Since the last debate, just anecdotally, I’ve had five or six people ask me: ‘Is there anybody else?'” said longtime Democrat, Leah Daughtry at the dinner hosted by the progressive group, American Bridge.

However, Martin wrote the “mood of alarm is even more intense because of the party’s hunger to defeat President Trump and — with just over three months to go before voting starts in Iowa — their impatience with finding Mr. or Mrs. Right among the current crop of candidates.”

In May, Breitbart News reported that Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said none of the current Democrat candidates could beat President Trump in 2020.

“If you look at why people voted for Donald Trump, in my opinion, first and foremost it was because he wasn’t a politician,” he said.

“Politicians are the least trusted of every profession.”

On Monday, Democrat presidential hopeful Julián Castro (D) said he would exit the race unless his campaign could raise a significant amount of funds in the coming days.

“[T]his is a critical moment— if my campaign can’t raise $800,000 by October 31st, my campaign will be silenced for good,” he stated.

However, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s (D-HI) campaign gained traction among potential voters this week after Hillary Clinton accused her of being “groomed” by the Russians to be a third-party candidate.

“Tulsi Gabbard has put her life on the line to defend this country. People can disagree on issues, but it is outrageous for anyone to suggest that Tulsi is a foreign asset,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said Monday in her defense.

Despite the recent uptick in support for Gabbard, former Obama advisor David Axelrod said Democrats are still on the fence about which candidate might be able to keep Trump from winning a second term.

“With Trump looming, there is genuine concern that the horse many have bet on may be pulling up lame and the horse who has sprinted out front may not be able to win,” he concluded.