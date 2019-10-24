Donald Trump: Just Kidding About Building a Wall in Colorado

President Donald Trump responded to Democrat mockery after he said the United States was building a wall in Colorado.

Trump emphasized on Twitter early Thursday morning he was just kidding when he spoke at the Shale Insight Conference in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

“(Kiddingly) We’re building a Wall in Colorado’ (then stated, ‘we’re not building a Wall in Kansas but they get the benefit of the Wall we’re building on the Border’) refered to people in the very packed auditorium, from Colorado & Kansas, getting the benefit of the Border Wall!” he wrote.

Below is the full text of the president’s remarks on Wednesday about building walls: