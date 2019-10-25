Donald Trump Mocks Rep. Tim Ryan for Failed Presidential Bid

President Donald Trump ridiculed Rep. Tim Ryan on Friday after the Ohio Democrat congressman ended his presidential campaign.

Trump noted Ryan and fellow Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell were both at zero percent when they dropped out of the 2020 presidential race.

“Such talk and bravado from both, and nothing to show,” he wrote on Twitter. “They stood for nothing, and the voters couldn’t stand by them. Obnoxious and greedy politicians never make it in the end!”

Ryan launched his candidacy for president arguing he could win Democrat blue-collar voters back from supporting President Trump in 2020. He warned that Democrats were moving too far left to win states like Ohio.

“See Tim, it’s not so easy out there if you don’t know what you’re doing,” Trump wrote. “He wasn’t effective for USA workers, just talk!”

