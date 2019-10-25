George Soros: Elizabeth Warren Is ‘Most Qualified to Be President’

Progressive billionaire George Soros declared in a newly-released interview that 2020 White House contender Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is “the most qualified to be president.”

“She has emerged as the clear-cut person to beat,” Soros said of Warren to the New York Times. “I don’t take a public stance, but I do believe that she is the most qualified to be president.”

The 89-year-old mega Democrat donor stopped short of endorsing Warren, stating his remarks should not be received as such.

“I’m not endorsing anybody because I want to work with whoever,” he stated. “I don’t express my views generally because I have to live with whoever the electorate chooses.”

As CNBC notes, Soros’s comments come as investors remain “divided” on Warren, who has proposed a series of tax hikes and frequently criticizes Wall Street.

“I’m fighting for an economy and a government that works for all of us, not just the wealthy and well-connected. I’m not afraid of anonymous quotes, and wealthy donors don’t get to buy this process. I won’t back down from fighting for the big, structural change we need,” the Massachusetts senator wrote in a recent tweet.

In late June, Soros joined Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes, philanthropist Agnes Gund, and 15 others in signing a letter endorsing Democrat presidential contenders to create a wealth tax on them — a move supported by Warren, as well as South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former Rep. Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke (D-TX).

“America has a moral, ethical and economic responsibility to tax our wealth more,” the letter, obtained by the Times, read. “A wealth tax could help address the climate crisis, improve the economy, improve health outcomes, fairly create opportunity, and strengthen our democratic freedoms.”

Warren has seen her campaign climb to second place in recent weeks, putting her in striking distance of frontrunner former Vice President Joe Biden, according to national polls.