Live Updates*** Trump Holds Mississippi Rally

President Donald Trump will hold a Friday evening rally in Tupelo, Mississippi, ahead of Tuesday’s gubernatorial election between Democrat Jim Hood and Republican Tate Reeves.

All times eastern.

8:55 PM: Trump says Democrats are melting down because Joe Biden’s “corruption” is being called out just like they self destructed when Hillary Clinton’s corruption was called out. Crowd chants: “Lock Her Up.” Trump says he doesn’t know who Tulsi Gabbard is but “she’s not an agent of Russia.” Trump says these are “very bad” and “very dishonest people” and “the media is worse than all of them.” He keeps railing against the “preposterous hoax” Democrats are now trying to peddle. Trump now goes off on “crazy Arnold” who failed hosting the Apprentice. He says Obama worked harder to defeat him than “Crooked Hillary” and talks about how he defeated the Clinton dynasty, the Bush dynasty, and the “Barack Hussein Obama dynasty.” He accuses Clinton of trying to take him out with “lying, spying and the leaking,” and “we are kicking their ass.” He says in the “delusional Democrat fantasy, I’m now supposed to be afraid of someone called 1% Joe,” who Obama “brought out of the trash heap.” Trump says Biden has gotten “slower and slower” and “we’ll have the lowest-rated debates in history” if Biden gets the nomination.

Trump now mocks Beto, “that poor bastard.” He says he was “pathetic” and mocks his “flailing arms.” He mocks Beto for saying he was “born” to run and says “he made a total fool out of himself.”

Trump says he came out of Texas as a “hot political property” and is going back “cold.” He says Beto was “against religion,” and “you having a gun” and “he was against oil.” Trump says that’s “not a good combination” in the state of Texas. Trump says “hopefully we won’t be hearing about him for a long time.”

8:52 PM: Trump praises Republicans for sticking with him, saying Republicans are more unified than ever. Trump says they are coming after him and the GOP because he is fighting for the people. He says his opponents haven’t figured out how he won and know they can’t beat him in 2020. Trump says they are thinking, “We’ve got to impeach him because we can’t beat him.” Trump says the media, Democrats and the deep state “are desperate to stop us.” Trump says he’s draining the swamp and nothing terrifies Democrats than having their “spying” exposed.

8:51 PM: Trump says “yesterday Democrats voted to potentially nullify” the votes of 63 million Americans. Trump says they have been plotting to “overthrow” the election since he won.

8:50 PM: Trump says Democrats want to turn America into a country “you would not recognize” and “we are the ones standing in their way” and “we will never get out of their way.”

Trump says corrupt politicians Nancy Pelosi and “shifty” Adam Schiff and the media are continuing with the “deranged impeachment witch hunt” that they wanted since he got elected.

Trump says “impeachment” is a “dirty word.” Trump says his support is at record levels because his voters want to defend him from impeachment.

8:47: PM: Trump says Democrats have gone “completely insane” while Republicans are creating jobs and killing terrorists.

8:45 PM: Crowd chants “USA!” after Trump talks about capturing the “number one terrorist” in the world. Trump says al-Baghdadi was a “savage” and a “soulless monster” and now his “reign of terror is over.” Trump said America’s special forces ended his “wretched life” and “punched out his ticket to hell.”

Trump says he spent his last moments on earth trembling in fear of America’s warriors. Trump says no enemy stands a chance against the “righteous might” of the U.S. military. Trump says America is winning again and is “respected again” all over the world.

8:42 PM: Trump gives an Elvis shoutout in Mississippi. Trump urges voters to elect Reeves on Tuesday to continue the good economic times. He talks up another all-time stock market high under his administration and the lowest unemployment in Mississippi’s history. Crowd chants “four more years!” Trump also talk up his record of confirming federal judges (182 judges) to uphold the Constitution.

8:39 PM: Trump takes the stage to get the rally started.

8:05 PM: Trump not yet at the arena. Running a little behind. People who waited days to see Trump still full of energy.

We’re told Air Force One has landed in Tupelo. My “it shouldn’t be long now face.” Join is for @WLBT at 10pm pic.twitter.com/bdjBkSu5N0 — Howard Ballou (@HowardBallou) November 2, 2019

7:45 PM: Crowd packed (10,000+) at BancorpSouth Arena as they await the Main Event:

Just moments from now President Trump will take the stage here at the President Trump Rally in Tupelo, MS. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/SVwztPQzYm — Gary Burton WJTV (@GaryB_WJTV) November 1, 2019

Air Force One wheels up from @Andrews_JBA en route Tupelo, MS for a campaign rally tonight. A C32A/757 serving as the presidential jet tonight. pic.twitter.com/rZM23oxyvT — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) November 1, 2019

President Trump's rally scheduled for 7:00. Crowds are still making their way into the BancorpSouth Arena. https://t.co/LdLGcxvlIf pic.twitter.com/wIOguHkxml — WTVA 9 News (@wtva9news) November 1, 2019

Hundreds of people are already lining up outside the BanCorp Arena in Tupelo for President Donald Trump’s rally. The event doesn’t start until 7pm but some people have been here before dawn. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/1S6Fk0rMmn — Kirstin Garriss (@ReporterGarriss) November 1, 2019

A large crowd lining up to see President Trump today in Tupelo. We’ll have a live report at noon. pic.twitter.com/qX4g8Egart — Byron Brown (@ByronBrown12) November 1, 2019

We are waiting for President Trump’s arrival at Tupelo Regional Airport. Air Force One should land after 6pm. pic.twitter.com/BJ2eolXK9h — WTVA 9 News (@wtva9news) November 1, 2019