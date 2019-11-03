Two anti-Trump groups have reached their fundraising goal to bring the Baby Trump balloon to Lexington, Kentucky, for the president’s rally on Monday.

Both Concerned Citizens for the Center LEX and KFK Kentucky received over $5,000 in just four days after launching a GoFundMe page to protest President Trump’s visit to the area.

The page stated:

We want to display the Whining Baby Trump Balloon in downtown Lexington, before and during the rally. We need to raise funds to get the Baby to Lexington and secured. We have a location in Downtown where the Baby will be on display for all to see. Help us make this a reality, and show Matt Bevin and Donald Trump that we don’t agree with their politics or their approach to governing.

On Friday, the organizers announced they had reached their goal and said they would give out miniature “Baby Trumps” to the first 90 people who could verify their donation.

Since its conception inside a London pub in 2018, the blimp has become “synonymous with resistance to the American president,” according to a report by the Associated Press.

The article continued:

Now, the Trump baby (cloned multiples times over) has become a world traveler and something of a celebrity for opponents of the president. He’s also emerged as a rallying point for some supporters of the president, who see the blimp as evidence of just how over-the-top the opposition has become.

In July, the National Park Service granted a permit to the far-left activist group, Code Pink, to fly the balloon on the National Mall during the “Salute to America” celebration, according to Breitbart News.

Despite past shows of disapproval, over 10,000 people packed into BancorpSouth Arena in Tupelo, Mississippi, Friday night to hear President Trump speak.

President Donald Trump will hold a Friday evening rally in Tupelo, Mississippi, ahead of Tuesday’s gubernatorial election between Democrat Jim Hood and Republican Tate Reeves. https://t.co/BkSKBskdFm — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 2, 2019

Additionally, more than 20,000 supporters attended the president’s rally in Dallas, Texas, at the American Airlines Center on October 17.