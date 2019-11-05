Nolte: Trump Launches Campaign to Attract Black Voters

President Trump’s re-election campaign will launch its ‘Black Voices for Trump’ coalition in Atlanta on Friday November 8, which again proves he’s really bad at being a racist.

“Black Americans have never had a better champion than President Trump,” said Katrina Pierson, Senior Advisor at Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. “The Black Voices for Trump coalition will be a national effort to mobilize and empower Black Americans who support President Trump to help get the message of ‘Promises Made, Promises Kept’ into communities across America.”

The press release adds, “Under President Trump, unemployment for African Americans has reached historic lows and nearly 1.4 million new jobs have been added for African Americans. Black Americans strong support for President Trump will ensure a second term for the President.”

Hallelujah!

Amen!

THIS is why I support Trump.

My entire adult life, I have been waiting for the Party of Lincoln to be the real Party of Lincoln, and make a serious, focused, and yes — risky effort to attract the black vote.

John McCain didn’t have the courage to do this. Mitt Romney gave it one try before he ran away scared and crying.

Not Trump, though. Despite the best efforts of the fake media and Democrats (but I repeat myself) to smear him as racist, to mock his every attempt to reach out to blacks, to turn every black person who does support Trump into a “Crazy Uncle Tom,” Trump will not be intimidated.

And he shouldn’t be… And not just because some pollsters show him making inroads with groups the cowardly, establishment GOP have ignored for decades.

To begin with, unlike our first black president, Trump actually has a record of accomplishment to run on, a record that has directly benefited black Americans: record-low unemployment, rising wages, job creation, and the long overdue criminal justice reform that Obama couldn’t get through congress.

Trump’s relentless battle to stop illegal immigration is another area he can focus on. Illegal aliens steal crucial manual labor jobs that should be filled by inner-city youths looking for work, and these jobs oftentimes lead to learning a skilled-trade and the union benefits that come with it.

Cheap, illegal labor also depress wages, especially among the working class.

Let’s not forget Trump’s embrace of charter schools and school choice, two issues wildly popular with black voters that Democrats oppose because they care more about that teacher union money than the fate of black kids stuck in failing, inner-city public schools.

As of right now, the Democrat frontrunner, Elizabeth Warren, is literally promising to destroy charter schools.

Finally, there is just the little matter of showing you care enough about black Americans to go out and ask for their vote. This is the thing that has always driven me crazy about previous Republican candidates. Think about this…

What are you telling an entire swath of Americans when you write off their vote, and yet the establishment GOP has been doing this cycle after cycle for decades.

Why?

Because, unlike Trump, who is willing to take risks, they have all been cowards afraid of a bad news cycle, scared of being seen as a failure, of getting booed, so better to be seen as indifferent.

Look at what Trump is doing right now… Rushing head-first into the Kentucky and Louisiana governor’s races, two contests every modern Republican president would have ignored in order to risk being seen as weak if Democrats prevail there.

It was the same thing during the 2018 mid-terms. Trump was all over the country relentlessly campaigning to make that race about him, and my guess is that he saved the U.S. Senate and made the difference in keeping the governorships in Georgia and Florida.

Aggressively pursuing the black vote is also smart politics.

Due to a gutless Republican establishment, Democrats have been allowed to take the black vote for granted for 50 years, and for 50 years they have, and if you want to see what that looks like, I encourage you to visit Baltimore, South Central, Detroit, and Washington DC. It’s outrageous that Democrats have been allowed unchallenged rule over their disastrous kingdoms for a half-century.

Fearing failure, fearing a few boos, the GOP has allowed this to happen, even though everyone knows the Democrat coalition is a Jenga Tower of special interest groups, and if the Republican black vote ever increases from single digits to something closer to 20 percent, Democrats are doomed.

When the Never Trump, establishment losers harrumph about the “Party of Lincoln,” it is always within the context of appeasing the media and Democrats, of condescending to black America with the “approved words,” or not speaking certain truths that create the tension that comes with challenging 50 years of establishment failures.

The Party of Lincoln should not be surrendering to bad ideas and fascist speech codes. No, the Party of Lincoln should be taking the risks to crusade for every black vote, and backing up that crusade with a record of accomplishment and opportunity, with a willingness to call out 50 years of proven Democrat failures, 50 years of GOP cowardice, and to put on the display of simple human decency that comes with saying, “I want your support and I intend to earn it.”

Even the date of this initiative, November 8, is meant to tell black Americans their vote matters to Trump — it is exactly one year before Election Day.

