President Donald Trump surprised his rally in Lousiana with an appearance by Phil and Willie Robertson from the popular reality TV show Duck Dynasty.

The president called them both up on stage to speak to the crowd about the upcoming Louisiana election for governor.

“Duck Commander” Phil Robertson explained why he was supporting Republican candidate Eddie Rispone.

“I got it down to this. If you’re pro-God, pro-America, and pro-gun and pro-duck hunting, that’s all I want!” Robertson said briefly to the cheering crowd.

Willie Robertson thanked all of the Trump supporters present at the arena.

“You’ve been such a great community to share life with, to worship with, and I’m so tickled to be here with the president, that he actually came down to our community,” he said. “Let’s go, Eddie!”

Trump reminded the crowd that both stars endorsed his campaign for president, prompting him to watch their show Duck Dynasty.

“I started watching a little bit,” he said. “A lot of wisdom there.”

The rally took place in Monroe, Lousiana, at the Monroe Civic Center.

Trump supporters began gathering for the rally on Tuesday afternoon, according to local reports. More than 40,000 people requested tickets, as the center holds between 7,500 to 10,000 people.

The president urged his supporters to vote early in the governor’s race and said that he would return to the state next week to campaign for Rispone.