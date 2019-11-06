Poll: Majority of Voters Predict Trump Will Win Re-election

A poll released Wednesday shows a majority of registered voters expect President Donald Trump will be re-elected in 2020.

The Politico/Morning Consult survey shows 56 percent of respondents predict President Trump will win re-election. The poll shows 35 percent of Democrats, 85 percent of Republicans, and 51 percent of independents believe the president will beat his Democrat rival to serve a second term.

“President Trump’s reelection prospects seem to be energizing voter enthusiasm across the political spectrum,” Morning Consult vice president Tyler Sinclair told Politico. “Our data points show that Republicans and Democrats are equally inclined to say they are motivated and likely to vote in next year’s election.”

Nearly 40 percent of respondents, particularly 68 percent of Republicans, stated they will think about President Trump “a lot” at the voting booth.

The survey, which possesses 1,983 registered voters, was conducted between November 1 and 3, and has a margin of error for of two percentage points.