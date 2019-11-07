Exclusive: Trump Campaign Launches New Toys and Hats for Christmas

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign just launched a lineup of Christmas merchandise, including all new toys and hats.

The campaign exclusively previewed their new products to Breitbart News, which include a new red and white “Keep America Great” Santa hat featuring the president’s campaign slogan for the 2020 election.

For the first time, the campaign has released a set of Trump-branded toys, including a wooden Trump truck toy and even a wooden Trump train. Specially branded blue Trump campaign wrapping paper features snowflakes and the president’s campaign logo.

All items are made in the United States of America.

“We’ve got something in our store for everyone on your Christmas list who’s been a good boy or girl this year,” said Brad Parscale, Trump 2020 campaign manager said in an exclusive statement to Breitbart News.

“While you’re with your family and friends opening presents on Christmas morning, you can be reminded that President Trump is on the job Keeping America Great!”