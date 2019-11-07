Report: Michael Bloomberg Filing to Run for President

Billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is preparing to file paperwork to run for president in at least one state with an early filing deadline, according to a report.

The New York Times stated Thursday that Bloomberg is expected to complete paperwork for the Democrat Party’s presidential primary in Alabama before this Friday’s deadline — however — the newspaper said the 77-year-old has yet officially make up his mind about a White House bid.

“We now need to finish the job and ensure that Trump is defeated — but Mike is increasingly concerned that the current field of candidates is not well positioned to do that,” Howard Wolfson, a longtime Bloomberg, told Politico.

“Mike will be making a decision quickly,” one unnamed source told the New York Post.

This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for updates.