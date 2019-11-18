President Donald Trump said Monday he would “strongly consider” testifying for the House Democrat-led impeachment probe.

“Even though I did nothing wrong, and don’t like giving credibility to this No Due Process Hoax, I like the idea & will, in order to get Congress focused again, strongly consider it!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The president responded to a challenge from Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who invited him to testify to the committee.

“The president could come right before the committee and talk, speak all the truth that he wants if he wants,” Pelosi said in an interview on Sunday’s Face the Nation on CBS News.

Trump described Pelosi as a “crazy, do nothing” Speaker who was “petrified” by the leftists in her caucus, and criticized her for failing to pass the USMCA trade deal, infrastructure and lower drug prices.

Trump has appeared willing to testify during investigations in the past, which his White House lawyers typically advised against.