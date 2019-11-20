Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said on Wednesday at the Democrat debate that she wants to see alternatives to military service in the United States and promised if she is president, she will add 10,000 federal employees who will “rebuild our national forests.”

She made the remarks after she was told that only one percent of Americans serve in the military and was asked if that number should be increased. Warren said it should.

“I think it’s an important part of who we are as Americans,” Warren said. “I also believe we should have other service opportunities in this country.”

Warren said that as president, she would “bring in 10,000 people.”

“As a way to express both their public service and their commitment to fight back against climate change,” Warren said.

In her closing statement, Warren said climate change would be a priority if she is elected president.

