Deval Patrick Cancels Campaign Event After Only Two Show Up

Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick canceled a campaign event on Wednesday after it was clear there was no crowd there to meet him.

ABC News reporter Cheyenne Haslett shared a photo of only two people in the room for an event at Morehouse College that Patrick suddenly canceled:

This was the @DevalPatrick event at @Morehouse College right around the time we were told he was 2 minutes away. It was a very empty room. A few minutes later, after the students notified the campaign that there were only a few students there, he cancelled. pic.twitter.com/9T9rmbeI49 — Cheyenne Haslett (@cheyennehaslett) November 21, 2019

CNN’s Annie Grayer reported that the event organizers asked two students passing in the hallway to attend the event, which was empty, and that Patrick even arrived at the college before canceling:

More on @DevalPatrick cancelling Morehouse College event due to no show crowd https://t.co/wgVXhAHEvb — Annie Grayer (@AnnieGrayerCNN) November 21, 2019

Student organizers of the event told ABC News that the campaign informed them the governor was late from a previous event and had to make a flight.

The event was scheduled for Wednesday, the same night as the fifth Democrat debate hosted on NBC News.

Patrick announced his decision to run for president on November 14, filing for the New Hampshire primary ballot in November.