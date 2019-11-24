Michael Bloomberg: Younger than Bernie Sanders, Older than Joe Biden

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg formally entered the 2020 presidential race on Sunday, becoming the second-oldest candidate in the race.

Bloomberg, 77, was born on February 14, 1942, making him nine months older than former Vice President Joe Biden, 77, who was born in November 1942. However, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), 78, born in September 1941, remains the oldest candidate by about five months.

President Donald Trump, 72, was born in 1946 and was 69 years old when he launched his presidential campaign.

Democrats now have four major candidates in their seventies. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) turned 70 in June this year.

In contrast, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg is only 37 years old — roughly half the age of the three national frontrunners. (He leads the latest polls in Iowa and New Hampshire, the two first states to vote in the primary process.)

In an announcement on his campaign website, Bloomberg declared:

We cannot afford four more years of President Trump’s reckless and unethical actions. He represents an existential threat to our country and our values. If he wins another term in office, we may never recover from the damage. The stakes could not be higher. We must win this election. And we must begin rebuilding America. I believe my unique set of experiences in business, government, and philanthropy will enable me to win and lead. As a candidate, I’ll rally a broad and diverse coalition of Americans to win. And as president, I have the skills to fix what is broken in our great nation. And there is a lot broken.

Bloomberg is apparently going to skip the four early primaries and spend heavily on advertising in the hope of picking up a large number of delegates on Super Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

