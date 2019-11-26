Elizabeth Warren Signals She’ll Pick a Woman as Running Mate

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) on Monday floated the possibility of an all-woman ticket if she wins the Democrat Party’s presidential nomination in 2020.

While campaigning in Altoona, Iowa, Warren was asked if she plans on selecting a woman as her running mate.

“It would be entirely presumptuous of me to talk about running mates,” the Massachusetts senator replied, before adding: “But I gotta say — why wouldn’t I have a woman for a running mate?”

Elizabeth Warren on her potential pick for vice president: "I gotta say — why wouldn't I have a woman for a running mate?" https://t.co/fprbtlkGba pic.twitter.com/4cTTEn62lo — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 26, 2019

Warren’s remark shows a shift in the progressive candidate’s thinking, having previously said she’s open to picking a man to run alongside her. “I’d put a woman on my ticket. I’d put a man on my ticket. What I want is somebody who’d be in the fight,” she told SiriusXM’s Mark Thompson in April.

Warren’s comment comes after former Vice President Joe Biden floated failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, fired Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, and Senators Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) as possible running mates. Biden did so without directly naming them, prompting observers to suggest he may have forgotten their names.

Additionally, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) has called the idea of an all-woman ticket “fabulous” but stopped short of committing to the move, cautioning: “We’ll see if it happens.”

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) has promised he will pick a woman as his running mate, saying in March: “No matter what, I’m looking you in the eye and saying this: There will be a woman on the ticket.”