Nolte: Majority Oppose Impeachment In Only 2020 States that Matter

Although the fake news media will never admit it, impeachment has been a debacle for Democrats, and recent polling in the only states that will matter in 2020 proves it.

The far-left Washington Post hid a bombshell under the anodyne headline “Americans are split on impeachment, just like they were before the public hearings”– except, yeah, in the only states that matter, they are actually not split…

Buried under six paragraphs, we learn that, in almost all of the 2020 swing states, a majority oppose this hoax impeachment by a clear margin of 51 to 44 percent: [emphasis added throughout]

Battleground state polls show a more negative reaction to the impeachment inquiry, signaling more risk to Democrats and potential benefit for Trump. An average of 44 percent supported impeachment, with 51 percent opposed, averaging across a dozen October and November polls in Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina and Wisconsin. That’s a flip from an average of national polls that finds support for impeachment narrowly edging opposition, 47 percent to 43 percent.

And this is not the first poll that shows impeachment backfiring in the only places that will matter next year.

The depressed support for impeachment in key states was first signaled by a series of New York Times-Siena College polls conducted in mid-October, which found between 51 and 53 percent opposing impeachment in Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Let’s not forget that Wisconsin poll that shows 53 percent oppose impeachment, while only 40 percent disagree.

Even the best news for Democrats is bad news. These so-called impeachment hearings, even as rigged as they were by Democrats, even as hyped and supported as they were by the fake news media, did nothing to move the needle. Oh…

Except among the Independent voters Democrats so desperately need to beat Trump with next year. According to FiveThirtyEight, support for impeachment among Independents has taken a four point dive since the hearings.

What’s more, Trump’s approval rating has hardly budged. It was 45 percent prior to the media’s launch of the Ukraine Hoax, it is now 43.5 percent, according to the Real Clear Politics poll of polls.

Rasmussen, one of the most accurate pollsters of 2016, has Trump with 49 percent approval, which is three points higher than where Barack Obama sat at this same time during his first term as president.

Democrats just need to get used to a world where the establishment media can no longer carpet bomb the battleground for them.

A decade ago, the media would have been able to prep the battlefield to destroy Trump, but in the era of New Media, an era where the corporate media’s billions and billions of dollars can no longer bottleneck truth and facts, those days are over.

Sites like Breitbart News are able to penetrate, are able to expose the impeachment lies and spin, are able to provide political and historical context the fake media never will, and that is a message we are able to get out by going around the fake media.

Democrats need to get off Twitter, need to turn off CNN, and take a look around at the real world.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.