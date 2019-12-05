Biden Sides with Foreign Leaders Mocking Trump: ‘The World Is Laughing’

Joe Biden released a campaign ad Wednesday siding with the foreign leaders caught on camera mocking President Donald Trump at the recent NATO summit.

“The world sees Trump for what he is: insincere, ill-informed, corrupt, dangerously incompetent, and incapable, in my view, of world leadership.” the former vice president says in the one minute ad. “If we give Donald Trump four more years, we’ll have a great deal of difficulty of ever being able to recover America’s standing in the world, and our capacity to bring nations together.”

Biden, who initially promised not to criticize the president while he was meeting with NATO leaders overseas, released the ad shortly after Trump returned to the United States. The summit, which was supposed to honor the 70th anniversary of NATO’s founding, quickly turned sour after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was caught on camera complaining about the level of media access Trump was giving reporters.

“He was late because he takes a 40-minute press conference at the top,” Trudeau said in conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and other world leaders. “You just watch his team’s jaws drop to the floor.”

Trump responded by ridiculing Trudeau as “two-faced“—which many believed to be in reference to the Canadian premier’s recent black face scandal. The president also suggested Trudeau’s comments stemmed form being called out for not meeting the two percent GDP defense spending threshold required by the NATO treaty.

Biden, however, did not see it as such. Instead, the former vice president claimed on social media that “the world is laughing at President Trump.”

This is not the first time Biden has castigated the president in favor of foreign leaders. In July, the former vice president delivered a scathing rebuke of the Trump’s “American First” approach to foreign policy when laying out his own vision for global cooperation.

“Let me be clear, working cooperatively with other nations to share our values and goals doesn’t make America as it seems to imply in this administration, suckers,” Biden said at the time. “It makes us more secure. Enables us to be more successful… No country, even one as powerful as ours, can go alone in the challenge of the 21st century.

“I respect no borders and cannot be contained by any walls,” the former vice president added, taking a shot at Trump’s efforts to reassert control over the U.S.-Mexico border.