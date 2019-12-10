Nolte: Watch Joe Biden Defend KKK-Linked Confederate Group as ‘Fine People’

Joe “Burisma” Biden launched his 2020 presidential campaign based on the demonstrable lie President Trump referred to neo-Nazis as “very fine people.”

Joe Biden is a liar.

However…

Look at what the Trump campaign dug up… Video from 1993 of then-Senator Joe Biden praising the KKK-linked United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) as “many fine people.”

Yep, here’s video of Biden defending and praising “an organization made up of many fine people who continue to display the Confederate flag as a symbol.”

Joe Biden called the United Daughters Of The Confederacy "an organization made up of many fine people who continue to display the Confederate flag." pic.twitter.com/uWRNUCU4sO — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 8, 2019

BURISMA BIDEN: “I, too, heard that speech and, for the public listening to this, the senator made a very moving and eloquent speech, as a son of the Confederacy, acknowledging that it was time to change and yield to a position that Senator Carol Moseley-Braun raised on the Senate floor, not granting a Federal charter to an organization made up of many fine people who continue to display the Confederate flag as a symbol.”

It is almost too perfect, isn’t it? For years now, Biden and his *ahem* confederates in the fake media have falsely and deliberately smeared Trump as having described the neo-Nazis in Charlottesville as “very fine people,” and now we have video of Joe Biden gushing over a confederate group that was once linked to the Klan, that still flew the Confederate Flag, as “many fine people.”

Now, to be fair to the UDC, an organization founded in 1894 that dedicates itself to, among other things, “honor[ing] honor the memory of those who served and those who fell in the service of the Confederate States of America,” it has renounced every “individual or group that promotes racial divisiveness or white supremacy.” But as PJ Media’s Tyler O’Neil points out, the UDC still “has a troubling history with the Ku Klux Klan,” which included a monument erected to the racist group in the 1920s.

What’s more, at the time of Biden’s remarks, the UDC was still flying the Confederate flag and lobbying in favor of erecting the same Confederate monuments that spurred the Charlottesville riots.

As we all remember, after the horror show in Charlottesville, Trump repeatedly and appropriately condemned the white supremacists and the left-wing terrorist group Antifa for the deadly violence that erupted. However, Trump also appropriately praised those on both sides of the Confederate monument issue as “fine people,” which is an accurate way to describe those, who in good faith, came to Charlottesville to peacefully express their beliefs at a protest hijacked by neo-Nazis and Antifa thugs.

This is not even up for debate. The transcript clearly exonerates Trump, and in a rare moment of honesty, even CNN’s Jake Tapper, a far-left anti-Trump activist, accidentally admitted the truth.

But here’s Burisma Biden, not in 1893, but in 1993, praising a Confederate group as “fine people.”

So not only is Joe Biden the corrupt former vice president who used his son to loot Ukraine, not only is he a serial liar who has repeatedly smeared the president with a provable lie, not only is he a racist, he is also a raging hypocrite, and we now have the video to prove it.

