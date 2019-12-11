Joe “Burisma” Biden is floating a trial balloon through left-wing Politico, where he’s promising to serve only a single term as president.

Remember how well this worked out for Bob Dole 24 years ago?

Oh, and Bob Dole is still with us.

The idea, according to a number of aides close to Biden, is for Old Joe to act as a placeholder president until the next generation of Democrat leaders (re: socialist gun-grabbers) can get their act together.

This move will obviously put an enormous focus on Biden’s choice for vice president, which is the campaign’s way of saying that if you don’t like the decrepit white guy who signals a return to the past and still want to rid the country of Trump, you will also be voting for a shiny and new future president — who will probably be a woman, a minority, or both.

And if Biden truly wants to rig the game and screw with democracy, he can step down as president sometime after his third year, which will make his vice president an incumbent running for reelection.

Speaking to Politico’s Ryan Lizza, who was fired by the New Yorker after being credibly accused of sexual misconduct, two Biden advisers floated the trial balloon in this way:

By signaling that he will serve just one term and choosing a running mate and Cabinet that is young and diverse, Biden could offer himself to the Democratic primary electorate as the candidate best suited to defeat Trump as well as the candidate who can usher into power the party’s fresh faces. “This makes Biden a good transition figure,” the adviser said. “I’d love to have an election this year for the next generation of leaders, but if I have to wait four years [in order to] to get rid of Trump, I’m willing to do it.” Another top Biden adviser put it this way: “He’s going into this thinking, ‘I want to find a running mate I can turn things over to after four years but if that’s not possible or doesn’t happen then I’ll run for re-election.’ But he’s not going to publicly make a one term pledge.”

I’m sorry, but this is pathetic, and I suspect it will be shot down fairly quickly by the same “campaign officials” who floated it. UPDATE: It just happened!

Conceding, even before you’ve won the primary, that you are too old to be president, especially when you are Joe Biden, a man who truly is too old to be president, has never succeeded in the past and demoralizes voters even before the general election has begun.

Biden likely doesn’t feel as though he has any other choice. To begin with, he simply is too old to be president. He was never the sharpest knife in the drawer, and his deterioration since leaving the White House as Barack Obama’s vice president in 2016 is startling. This has nothing to do with the number, nothing to do with the fact that he is 77 and will be 78 if sworn in. No, it has to do with his obvious physical frailness, his mental deterioration, the fact that he is now the grandpa who can’t remember where he is and who blurts out awkward stories (children combing his blonde leg hair). And let’s not forget his eye exploding with blood during a major TV appearance or the loss of his dentures during a debate.

Secondly, the questions about his age and mental acumen are affecting his campaign, especially in the arena of fundraising. Biden might be in good shape poll-wise — in fact, he’s in better shape than he was two months ago — but he is nowhere near the magic number of 35 to 40 percent, which is the safe zone for a frontrunner in a crowded field. In the money primary, though, he is way behind. The money men are betting on the future, not back to the future. They are looking at an Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, or Pete Buttigieg — those who promise real change in four years, not four years as a decrepit placeholder.

Besides, who would Biden pick as this magic running mate?

Would Kamala Harris really be a good choice? She has already been soundly rejected by the Democrat base, including black voters who wanted nothing to do with her. Stacey Abrams, a “superstar” only in the minds of the media? Besides, she has the state of Georgia to govern. Elizabeth Warren, who is right now flaming out in spectacular fashion? Cory Booker, a total non-starter?

My point is that if there were someone out there that excited the base in the way Slow Joe needs, that someone would already be beating a 295-year-old man who rarely knows where he is and who allowed his son to loot Ukraine.

This one-term proposal also tells the Democrat base that yet another grueling primary race will begin immediately after the lame duck Biden is sworn in. Who wants that? And a lame duck is not going to be able to accomplish very much.

And what would Biden do for four years as a lame duck? It would all be executive actions and foreign travel, an old man playing president at taxpayer expense for four years.

Biden is already conceding what could be his greatest liability in a general election, and that is a lack of excitement for his candidacy.

Turnout matters in presidential elections. Excitement matters. You have to get your base out, and one of the reasons Hillary Clinton lost was a lack of excitement — and she would have been the first woman president! All Biden represents is yesterday.

And, good heavens, what does it say about the lack of excitement for Biden and the entire 2020 field when polls show two-time loser Hillary could step into the primary today and take over as the frontrunner?

The bottom line, though, is why would the base turn out for a vice presidential pick the base did not support during the primary? Is there a ringer we don’t know about? Someone who could be winning the Democrat primary right now had he/she chosen to go for it?

Presidential elections are about the future, not treading water for four years. They are almost always about prosperity and where we want to go as a nation. And let’s not forget a reality Democrats and their media allies do not want to face…

Right now, Trump’s average job approval rating is 45 percent, which is higher than Obama’s was at this exact same point in his (failed) presidency… What this means is that, despite what the fake media and Democrats want to gaslight you with, the public does not see Trump as some unique threat, as a virus in the system who must be removed at any cost, including Biden’s ridiculous one-term gambit/gimmick.

This terrible idea is another example of a Democrat Party that watches too much CNN, that has fooled itself into believing the public hates Trump as much as Jeff Zucker does, which makes it okay to launch the Russia Hoax or impeach Trump with no evidence of wrongdoing or nominate a fossil with a one-term stunt the public has always rejected.

