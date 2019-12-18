***Live Updates*** Trump Holds ‘Merry Christmas’ Rally in Michigan

Trump escapes 'swamp' for another Washington, in Michigan

President Donald Trump will hold what will likely be a raucous rally for the ages on Wednesday evening in Battle Creek, Michigan, as the House is set to impeach him along partisan lines.

Trump will hold his “Merry Christmas” rally in the crucial battleground state after numerous polls and focus groups have found that Michiganders are souring on the House Democrats’ crusade to impeach Trump. Voters in Calhoun County, where the rally is taking place, voted for former President Barack Obama in 2012 and candidate Trump in 2016.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates.

All times eastern.

7:58 PM: Pence says Pelosi and House Democrats are having their say tonight but the Republican Senate will have their say in January. Pence says “voters will remember in November.” Pence says Trump will be out in a few minutes but he wanted to see the “strong, unified Republican vote” on the floor of Congress.

7:47 PM: Vice President Mike Pence takes the stage to get the rally started. Pence says Michigan and America need four more  years of Trump in the White House. Pence says “we stand with President Donald Trump” when Trump stands up against the do-nothing Democrats and their partisan impeachment. Pence says what’s going on in Washington is a “disgrace” and Democrats are trying to “impeach this president because they know they can’t defeat this president.” Pence says Democrats are trying to “run down our president” because they can’t run against the Trump administration’s record. He says despite three years of constant obstruction and resistance, America is still “winning like never before.” Pence says Trump has kept his promise to rebuild the military and has taken the fight to radical Islamic terrorists “on our terms… on their soil.” Pence says Trump has made “historic investments” along the border. He also says Trump has kept his promise to appoint strong conservatives to the federal courts. He also says he could not be more proud to be stand by a president who stands up for the sanctity of life without apologies. Pence says Trump has promised to revive the American economy and touts the “booming” economy under Trump. He cites seven million new jobs since election day 2016 and unemployment rates at record lows.

7:15 PM: Rally running a little late. Looks like Trump is about to arrive soon.

6:50 PM: Trump arrives in Battle Creek:

6:45 PM:

6:00 PM: U.S. Senate candidate John James gets rousing ovation:

Trump supporters ready for the president:

Trump supporters lining up in frigid temperatures for the Michigan rally:

