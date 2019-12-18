Live Updates*** Trump Holds ‘Merry Christmas’ Rally in Michigan

President Donald Trump will hold what will likely be a raucous rally for the ages on Wednesday evening in Battle Creek, Michigan, as the House is set to impeach him along partisan lines.

Trump will hold his “Merry Christmas” rally in the crucial battleground state after numerous polls and focus groups have found that Michiganders are souring on the House Democrats’ crusade to impeach Trump. Voters in Calhoun County, where the rally is taking place, voted for former President Barack Obama in 2012 and candidate Trump in 2016.

All times eastern.

7:58 PM: Pence says Pelosi and House Democrats are having their say tonight but the Republican Senate will have their say in January. Pence says “voters will remember in November.” Pence says Trump will be out in a few minutes but he wanted to see the “strong, unified Republican vote” on the floor of Congress.

7:47 PM: Vice President Mike Pence takes the stage to get the rally started. Pence says Michigan and America need four more years of Trump in the White House. Pence says “we stand with President Donald Trump” when Trump stands up against the do-nothing Democrats and their partisan impeachment. Pence says what’s going on in Washington is a “disgrace” and Democrats are trying to “impeach this president because they know they can’t defeat this president.” Pence says Democrats are trying to “run down our president” because they can’t run against the Trump administration’s record. He says despite three years of constant obstruction and resistance, America is still “winning like never before.” Pence says Trump has kept his promise to rebuild the military and has taken the fight to radical Islamic terrorists “on our terms… on their soil.” Pence says Trump has made “historic investments” along the border. He also says Trump has kept his promise to appoint strong conservatives to the federal courts. He also says he could not be more proud to be stand by a president who stands up for the sanctity of life without apologies. Pence says Trump has promised to revive the American economy and touts the “booming” economy under Trump. He cites seven million new jobs since election day 2016 and unemployment rates at record lows.

7:15 PM: Rally running a little late. Looks like Trump is about to arrive soon.

6:50 PM: Trump arrives in Battle Creek:

President Trump supporters awaiting his arrival at the airport in Battle Creek. Air Force Two is in the background. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/os9P3W1OwE — Kyle Mitchell (@JournalistKyle) December 18, 2019

6:45 PM:

While House Democrats race towards impeachment, Americans are lining up in the thousands in 17-degree weather to see @RealDonaldTrump's rally in Battle Creek, Michigan. pic.twitter.com/70FNdkbnZt — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 18, 2019

6:00 PM: U.S. Senate candidate John James gets rousing ovation:

GOP U.S. Senate candidate John James, opening up for Trump in Battle Creek: “I was raised by a pair of Democrats from Mississippi, but I tell you what, they raised me with fear of God, and values of faith and family, God and country, service before self.” — Jonathan Oosting (@jonathanoosting) December 18, 2019

US Senate candidate John James was greeted with a standing ovation. He is challenging Democrat Gary Peters after losing a senate bid in 2018 to Debbie Stabenow. pic.twitter.com/qLgC2IaXNt — Rose White (@rosekellywhite) December 18, 2019

Trump supporters ready for the president:

While Democrats are in DC trying to overturn the will of 63 million voters, @realDonaldTrump is spending his evening with the American people! pic.twitter.com/4k54ii9gvD — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) December 18, 2019

Battle Creek, Michigan is ready to rally for President @realDonaldTrump! pic.twitter.com/Iwag8FYksV — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) December 18, 2019

NEW: Ahead of historic impeachment vote President Trump refused to answer questions from reporters and instead greeted cheering supporters assembled on South Lawn. @CBSNews #ImpeachmentDay pic.twitter.com/vF2DLwu9fl — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) December 18, 2019

A C32A/757 serving today as Air Force One, waiting on the tarmac at @Andrews_JBA to fly Pres Trump to Battle Creek, MI for tonight's rally. By my count, it will be his 20th campaign rally this year, his 74th since taking office. It will be his 3rd in Michigan. pic.twitter.com/KKCetzmBSu — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) December 18, 2019

Trump supporters lining up in frigid temperatures for the Michigan rally:

In bitter cold, @realDonaldTrump supporters are lined up for the Battle Creek, MI rally. Some say they started camping out yesterday. pic.twitter.com/ZIHG1EDkvB — Kambree Kawahine Koa (@KamVTV) December 18, 2019

Supporters waiting to get into Trump’s Battle Creek rally on the day the president could be impeached. (it’s 17 degrees outside) pic.twitter.com/jp19IQyYHr — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) December 18, 2019

Crowd outside in 20 degree weather before Trump rally in Battle Creek, Michigan. pic.twitter.com/DfMs87qOa8 — Malachi Barrett (@PolarBarrett) December 18, 2019