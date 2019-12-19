***Live Updates*** Democrats Debate in California

Democrat debate at LMU (Joel Pollak / Breitbart News)
Joel Pollak / Breitbart News

Democrats Joe Biden, Andrew Yang, Tom Steyer, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar will take the stage tonight at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California, for the PBS NewsHour/Politico presidential debate.

All times eastern.

7:51 PM: Candidates now being introduced as the debate is about ten minutes away from starting.

7:40 PM: Joel on the ground at LMU:

7:37 PM:

7:35 PM: Which candidate will go after Buttigieg the toughest tonight?

7:32 PM: On CNN, Van Jones says who could have imagined that the only person of color standing in December would be Andrew Yang.

7:30 PM: The media love to point out the GOP’s lack of diversity. Will they ask Democrats similar uncomfortable questions tonight?

