Live Updates*** Democrats Debate in California

Democrats Joe Biden, Andrew Yang, Tom Steyer, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar will take the stage tonight at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California, for the PBS NewsHour/Politico presidential debate.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates.

All times eastern.

—

7:51 PM: Candidates now being introduced as the debate is about ten minutes away from starting.

7:40 PM: Joel on the ground at LMU:

L.A. Mayor @ericgarcetti used his introductory speech at the #DemocraticDebate to trash @realDonaldTrump and celebrate his #impeachment. Meanwhile, Mr. Mayor, visitors passed homeless people sleeping on the street in tents on the drive down here. Maybe you should fix that, first. — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) December 20, 2019

Hundreds of charter school advocates just crashed the #DemocraticDebate in Los Angeles. Watch full video at ⁦@BreitbartNews⁩ FB page. Bonus: confrontations with a lunatic lefty, who runs away as soon as Black and Latino people want to speak for themselves. pic.twitter.com/J8M7JOCabM — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) December 20, 2019

7:37 PM:

NOT FAKE NEWS: The Democratic Presidential Debate tonight on PBS "May be listed by some PBS stations as an episode of 'Antiques Roadshow.'" #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/ZQEc9QtMz4 — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 20, 2019

7:35 PM: Which candidate will go after Buttigieg the toughest tonight?

NEW: One of Pete Buttigieg's bundlers is a natural gas lead at McKinsey. Organizers of the @NoFossilMoney pledge say the bundler's personal contribution is “absolutely breaking the spirit of the pledge, if not the letter.” https://t.co/uxyw7SI5Pb — Sludge (@Sludge) December 19, 2019

7:32 PM: On CNN, Van Jones says who could have imagined that the only person of color standing in December would be Andrew Yang.

Had a blast with Donald Glover today! Big thanks to everyone who came out in L.A.! pic.twitter.com/hk87FuArsS — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) December 19, 2019

7:30 PM: The media love to point out the GOP’s lack of diversity. Will they ask Democrats similar uncomfortable questions tonight?

Our party cannot afford to take Latinx voters for granted in 2020. At tonight's debate in Los Angeles, where Latinos are the largest ethnic group, I hope to see every candidate address the needs of our community. https://t.co/qNZ3lb3ylr — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) December 19, 2019