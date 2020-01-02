Andrew Yang Raises $16.5 Million in Fourth Quarter

Democrat White House hopeful Andrew Yang’s campaign announced Thursday that it took in $16.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, topping his last quarter haul by $6.5 million.

The announcement comes after Yang’s campaign said Tuesday that it received $4 million in the last week of December, surpassing its $3 million fundraising goal. It said one million donations from 400,00 individual donors have been made since the technology entrepreneur launched his White House bid. The development also comes as the technology entrepreneur is set to embark on a four-day swing through Iowa, the first-in-the-nation caucus. Yang, who has qualified for all Democrat primary debates, currently sits in seventh place, according to a Real Clear Politics average of polls tracking White House hopefuls.

This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for updates.