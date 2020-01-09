Donald Trump: Nancy Pelosi ‘Not Operating with a Full Deck’

President Donald Trump defended his decision to eliminate known terrorist and Iran’s Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani without first getting permission from Congress.

“We had to make a decision, we didn’t have time to call up Nancy — who is not operating with a full deck,” Trump said as the crowd cheered.

The president accused the Democrats of standing up to defend Iran instead of supporting Trump’s decision to take out Soleimani.

“We’re having people like Nancy Pelosi, that’s a real genius, can you believe that one?” he asked. “Nervous Nancy.”

He called House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff “little pencil neck.”

“Nine inches. He has the smallest shirt collar you can get, and it is loose,” Trump added as the crowd roared with laughter. He added, “Shiff is a big leaker. He leaks to crazy CNN.”

Trump said he could not trust Democrats with information about possible airstrikes against terrorists.

Imitating Congressional Democrats, Trump said, “‘You should come in and tell us so we can call up the fake news that’s back there and we can leak it.'”

The crowd cheered wildly and chanted “CNN Sucks!”

“That’s a lot of corruption back there folks,” Trump added, signaling to the media.

The president noted that thanks to his swift decision and the skill of the American military, Soleimani was killed while actively planning additional attacks against American targets in the Middle East.

“He was looking very seriously at our embassies, and not just the embassy in Baghdad,” Trump said. “But we stopped him and we stopped him quickly, and we stopped him cold.”