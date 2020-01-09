Live Updates*** Trump Holds Ohio Rally

President Donald Trump will hold his first 2020 campaign rally in Toledo, Ohio, on Thursday evening.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates. All times eastern.

7:37 PM: Trump says he got a call about Soleimani’s whereabouts and he didn’t have time to call Nancy, who Trump says is “not operating with a full deck.” He asks the audience why he should call “shifty Adam Schiff.” “You little pencil neck,” Trump says. He says his neck is “nine inches” and Schiff buys the shirts with the smallest collars and they are still loose. Trump says Schiff leaks to “crazy CNN.”

7:35 PM: Trump says “Crazy Bernie” has “condemned the U.S. military strike” on Soleimani. He is now also mocking the “genius” “nervous Nancy” Pelosi. He says they are all saying, “How dare you take him out that way. You should get permission from Congress. You should come in and tell us what to do… So we can call up the fake news that is back there and we can leak it!” Crowd roars before and after Trump looks at the press and says, “that’s a lot of corruption back there.” Crowd also chants: “CNN Sucks!”

7:34 PM: “We stopped him quickly and we stopped him cold,” Trump says of Soleimani. He says the United States ended his “rampage,” and rips the radical left Democrats for expressing outrage over Soleimani’s death. Trump says he was the “king of the roadside bomb.”

7:31 PM: Trump says the country last week took bold and decisive action to save American lives and “deliver American justice.” Trump says Soleimani, “a sadistic mass murder,” spread death, destruction and mayhem across the Middle East and was responsible for the deaths of thousands of U.S. troops. He says the attack on the U.S. embassy was the “opposite of Benghazi.” Trump stresses that this was the “anti-Benghazi.” Trump says had they broken through the final panels of glass, it would have been another Benghazi–“hundreds of dead people or hundreds of hostages.” He says he called up his generals and told them: “Get ’em over there now!”

7:29 PM: Trump says he hopes we never have to use our “tremendous military.” He says the US is seeking friends and not enemies. But Trump says: “If you dare to threaten our citizens, you do so at your own grave peril.”

7:25 PM: Rally interrupted by two protesters. Crowd boos and chants “USA!” USA!”

7:22 PM: Trump focusing on trade and manufacturing. He says companies used to leave but now they are coming back to places like Ohio. He says he signed the largest ever investment in the U.S. military weeks ago and created the Space Force, and “everybody’s excited about that.” Crowd chants: “USA! USA! USA!” Trump says after years of devastating defense cuts, his administration has rebuilt the U.S. military, and it is “stronger and more powerful than ever before.” He says the military was “totally depleted” when he took over three years ago.

7:19 PM: Trump reminds the crowd that he was in Ohio a lot in 2016. He says 2020 will be “even better.” He says he is holding the first 2020 rally in the great state of Ohio. He says the economy is booming, wages are soaring, and workers are thriving as we begin the new year. He says America is the envy of every country in the world. He says there have been 7 million jobs created since his election and will soon be replacing NAFTA.

President Trump is holding a #KeepAmericaGreat tonight in Toledo, Ohio! Ohio is BOOMING under President Trump’s pro-growth agenda. Nearly 100,000 jobs have been added to the Buckeye State since the President was elected—this includes over 13,000 manufacturing jobs. — GOP (@GOP) January 10, 2020

7:15 PM: Pence concludes his warm-up remarks and introduces Trump to a raucous ovation.

7:00 PM: Vice President Mike Pence takes the stage and says Ohio and America need four more years of Trump in the White House. Pence says he stands with Trump when he takes “decisive action” as Commander-in-Chief to “save American lives.” Pence says instead of sending pallets of cash to Iran, the Trump administration got out of the Iran Deal and launched the first airstrikes against Iranian-backed militias and said, “No more Benghazis.” Pence says Iran appears to be standing down after retaliating for Suleimani’s death. Pence now hyping up the booming economy under Trump like he usually does.

6:45 PM: Packed crowd waiting for Trump, who will likely comment on Qasem Soleimani, Iran, and impeachment.

Heading to Toledo, Ohio, for first Rally of the year. Tremendous crowd. Here we go for a big 2020 Win! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2020

Five hours before @realDonaldTrump takes the stage in Toledo, a huge crowd begins filing into the @Huntington_Ctr. Cold outside but the #KeepAmericaGreat rally will be hot! pic.twitter.com/O97VD0rwmr — Tim Murtaugh – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TimMurtaugh) January 9, 2020

Doors are open and the massive crowd is pouring into the Huntington Center for tonight’s @realDonaldTrump #KeepAmericaGreat rally! pic.twitter.com/2kiiNaNpEQ — Erin Perrine (@ErinMPerrine) January 9, 2020

TRUMP RALLY: this is the current scene outside of the Huntington Center ahead of President Trump’s visit to Toledo tonight. @NBC24WNWO pic.twitter.com/ojBsVFH7oq — Bri Malaska (@BriMalaskaWNWO) January 9, 2020

Wow! People started lining up at 12:30 p.m. YESTERDAY for @realDonaldTrump's rally in Toledo tonight "It's the experience of a lifetime" "Not since Reagan have people been this excited for a president"https://t.co/HfONwJ55wA — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) January 9, 2020

Wouldn’t be a Trump rally without Resistance protesters:

“Trump Must Go” A large group of protesters have gathered outside the Huntington Center in Toledo. #TrumpinToledo @midmichigannow pic.twitter.com/fyIbLY9lli — Bria Jones (@BriaJonesTV) January 9, 2020

Trump is doing a hate rally tonight in Toledo, Ohio. So protesters are outside the venue chanting: “NO HATE, NO FEAR, IMMIGRANTS ARE WELCOME HERE!” pic.twitter.com/0GiyL6CWpU — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) January 9, 2020