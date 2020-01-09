Watch Live: President Donald Trump Speaks at Campaign Rally in Toledo, Ohio

President Donald Trump will speak at his first campaign rally in 2020 in Toledo, Ohio on Thursday.

Supporters of the president camped out overnight in 20-degree weather to be first in line.

The lines were reportedly six blocks long.

The rally is expected to begin at 7:00 p.m. EST.

