Donald Trump Criticizes ‘Mini Mike Bloomberg’

President Donald Trump criticized Mike Bloomberg on Monday after the former mayor ran ads against the president for his record on health care.

“Mini Mike Bloomberg is spending a lot of money on False Advertising,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Bloomberg is spending millions running ads that attack Trump for wanting to repeal Obamacare:

Bloomberg is running the same tactics that helped Democrats successfully win the House of Representatives in 2018 — threatening that Republicans’ attempt to repeal Obamacare would remove healthcare coverage for preexisting conditions.

Republicans say, however, that if Obamacare were repealed, it would be replaced by a better plan that would still cover preexisting conditions.

President Trump claimed that he saved coverage for preexisting conditions while working to get rid of the individual mandate requiring all Americans to get health insurance or pay a fine.

The Senate’s attempt to pass a repeal of Obamacare blew up after late Sen. John McCain voted to prevent it from going to conference.

Trump has repeatedly pressed Republicans for a better healthcare plan but has so far promised a better plan if Republicans win big in 2020.

Obamacare itself faces a Supreme Court ruling on its constitutionality.

“If Republicans win in court and take back the House of Represenatives [sic], your healthcare, that I have now brought to the best place in many years, will become the best ever, by far,” he wrote.

Trump again vowed to protect preexisting conditions if reelected in 2020.

“I will always protect your Pre-Existing Conditions,” he wrote. “The Dems will not!”

Bloomberg told reporters Saturday that he will spend up to a billion dollars to defeat Trump in 2020, even if he does not win the Democrat primary.

“Number one priority is to get rid of Donald Trump. I’m spending all my money to get rid of Trump,” he said: