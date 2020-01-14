Live Updates*** Democrats Debate in Iowa

Presidential candidates Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Tom Steyer, and Amy Klobuchar will debate in Iowa on Tuesday evening.

CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer will moderate the debate, which will be held at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, along with CNN political correspondent Abby Phillip and The Des Moines Register’s Brianne Pfannestiel.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates.

All times eastern.

—

9:33 PM: Warren is asked why Sanders is wrong to oppose USMCA. Warren says she opposed the Asian trade deals and talks about farmers who are hurting in Iowa because of Trump’s “trade wars.” She says USMCA is a “modest improvement” because it will give some relief to farmers and workers. She says the country should accept the relief and fight for a better trade deal and a “coherent trade policy.”

Buttigieg says he supports the USMCA as well because it is an “improvement.”

9:31 PM: Debate not turns to trade. Sanders asked why he would vote against USMCA when he said it would make “modest improvements.” Sanders says it will result in the loss of hundreds of thousands of jobs to outsourcing. He says these deals force American workers to compete against Mexican and Chinese workers who are paid “starvation wages.” He says the deal also doesn’t have “climate change” in it. He is asked if he is unwilling to compromise even though the AFL-CIO supports it. He says the machinist union opposes it and climate organizations like the Sunrise Movement opposes it as well.

9:28 PM: Biden is asked if he would meet with North Korea without any preconditions. He says no. Biden says Trump gave North Korea “legitimacy” by meeting with Kim Jong-Un without preconditions.

9:24 PM: When asked if he would ensure that Iran never gets a nuclear weapon, Buttigieg says that will be a goal but Trump has made it much harder for the next president to achieve that goal by gutting the Iran Deal. When asked if he would allow Iran to become a nuclear power, he says no. He says our security depends on Iran not being able to become a nuclear power.

Klobuchar also says she would not allow Iran to get a nuclear weapon. She in the first debate she correctly said China is the greatest threat economically and Iran is also a threat because of Trump.

9:23 PM: Steyer says he would take military action to protect the lives and safety of Americans. Steyer says there is no real strategy in the Middle East. He rips Trump for having no strategy and going from crisis to crisis. He says everything has been tactics for the last two decades and there hasn’t been a real strategy.

9:22 PM: Warren says she would take military action without Congressional approval if there is an “imminent threat.” Warren says everybody talks about not wanting endless wars but it’s about having plans to get out of the wars. Warren says generals testify and say they’ve turned the corner and nothing changes. She says they’ve turned so many corners that they are going in circles.

9:19 PM: Biden says he ran as a 29-year-old against the Vietnam War and believed then that a nation can’t go to war without the “informed consent” of the people. Biden says combat troops are necessary abroad or America will forced to be the world’s policeman.

Blitzer says the Obama administration took military action numerous times without Congressional approval, and Buttigieg says the authorization passed to deal with Al Qaeda needs to be replaced. Buttigieg says if another authorization is needed, he wants a three-year sunset.

9:18 PM: Sanders brings debate back to domestic issues. He says infrastructure is crumbling, hundreds of thousands of people are homeless, people can’t afford health care, etc…

He says the American people are “sick and tired” of the endless wars that have cost the country trillions. He wants to rebuild the UN and the State Department.

9:17 PM: Buttigieg talks about continuing to be engaged without adding ground troops. He says Trump promised to end the endless war but has sent more troops to the Middle East.

9:15 PM: On Iran, Sanders says we have a president who could again drag us into wars based on lies. Biden says he would leave troops in the Middle East “patrolling the gulf” and he wants troops in the Middle East to also defend against ISIS because it is going to “reconstitute itself.” He talks about getting back in the Iran Deal.

Klobuchar also says she would leave some troops in the Middle East in places like Iraq and Syria. She rips Trump for putting his private interest in front of the country’s.

Warren says we need to get our combat troops out of the Middle East. She says we need to get out of the mindset that we need to do everything with combat troops. She says combat troops in the Middle East “is not helping.” She says nobody has a solution or endpoint and says Sen. Graham (R-SC) has talked about leaving troops there for 100 years.

9:10 PM: Steyer says he has worked internationally around the world for decades and he understands how America interacts with other countries. He says Warren made a good point about judgment versus experience. Steyer says we are listening to 20 years of mistakes by America in the Middle East. He says an “outside perspective” is what is needed.

9:08 PM: Warren asked about a poll that found a third of her own supporters said her ability to lead the country in a potential war was a weakness. She cites her judgment and says she sits on the Senate Intelligence Committee and has visited and fought for the troops. She says she is making sure that the troops don’t get cheated by giant financial institutions and she has three brothers who have served. She pivots to the revolving door between the defense industry and the Pentagon. She says that is “corruption” plain and simple. She calls for a cut in the defense budget and says we can’t let the defense industry “call the shots.”

9:07 PM: Buttigieg says he brings a different perspective. He says there are enlisted people he served with who are barely old enough to remember those voters. He says there are people enlisted who were not even alive during those votes. He talks about cyber security and climate security challenges that the next commander-in-chief will have to deal with.

9:06 PM: Klobuchar says she wasn’t in the Senate for the Iraq vote but she opposed it from the beginning, and her opponent ran ads against her.

9:02 PM: Blitzer asks Biden about his judgment being questioned because he voted for the Iraq War. Biden says his vote was a mistake. He says the man who argued against the war, Barack Obama, picked him as his running mate. Biden says he knows what it’s like to send a child to war because his son was in Iraq for a year. Biden says he he will compare his record overall on every other thing he has done to anybody else’s on stage.

Sanders is asked about his Afghanistan vote, and Sanders says it’s different from the Iraq vote because everybody voted for it except for Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA). Sanders then rails agains the “endless war” in Iraq. He says the money spent on that endless war should have gone to programs at home. Sanders said he thought Messrs. Bush and Cheney were lying and did everything he could to not get into war while Biden thought differently.

9:00 PM: Debate gets started. Blitzer asks the first question, and it’s about Iran. He asks which candidate is best prepared to be commander-in-chief. Sanders gets to respond first, and he says his record speaks to that. He says that in 2002, when Congress was debating Iraq, he said it was going to be a disaster. Sanders said last year he helped pass a war powers resolution with Sen. Mike Lee re: Saudi Arabia’s war with Yemen. Sanders mistakes Trump for Bush, saying “Bush” vetoed it.

8:53 PM: Blitzer introducing the six candidates as the debate is about to get started.

8:35 PM: In Wisconsin on the night of the debate, Trump sides with Sanders over “Pocahontas” Warren at his rally, saying he doesn’t believe Sanders said a woman could not win the White House against Trump. Trump says that’s not the kind of thing Sanders would say.

8:30 PM: Moderators more diverse than the candidates on stage. Jones said on CNN that the plutocrats could turn off potential voters Democrats need to beat Trump’s movement.

We have more billionaires in this race than black people. The debate will suffer from that lack of diversity. #DemDebate @CNN — Van Jones (@VanJones68) January 15, 2020

Follow Joel, who is on the ground in Iowa:

"We cannot forget — under the Obama and Biden administration, this mass deportation machine was created." https://t.co/MsXkD1bQuT via @BreitbartNews outside #DemocratDebate #DemocraticDebate — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) January 15, 2020

A very cold mariachi band outside the #DemocraticDebate in Iowa at 29° pic.twitter.com/YaUon0H7qm — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) January 14, 2020