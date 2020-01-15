Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) topped the Breitbart News Network instant straw poll for Tuesday evening’s Democrat presidential primary debate in Des Moines, Iowa.

In the non-scientific poll placed on Breitbart.com’s home page Tuesday night, Klobuchar led the field of candidates with 32 percent of the vote by Wednesday at 2:30 P.M. EST, while Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) placed second with 23 percent. Billionaire and climate activist Tom Steyer notched a third-place finished with 21 percent, and former Vice President Joe Biden took fourth place with roughly 10 percent. Warren, who alleged that Sanders dismissed her chances of beating Trump because she is a woman, came in fifth place with 8 percent. Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg finished in last place at 7.48 percent.

In addition to winning Breitbart News’s debate poll, Klobuchar also topped the Drudge Report’s straw poll with 26 percent. Sanders also notched second place with 22 percent, while Steyer placed third with 17 percent. Buttigieg finished in fourth place at 14 percent and Biden took fifth with 13 percent. Warren finished last with a mere 7 percent. A total of 83,600 votes were tallied in the Drudge Report poll.

Last night’s debate was the final face-to-face battle for the candidates before Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucus on February 3.