Live Updates*** Trump Holds New Jersey Rally

President Donald Trump will hold a raucous Tuesday evening rally in Wildwood, New Jersey.

—

8:17 PM: Trump says the survival of the nation is at stake in the next election. He suggests had Democrats won in 2016, the stock market would have tanked.

8:15 PM: Trump talks about his movement and says the 2016 election was the greatest in the country’s history. He predicts 2020 will be “much easier” because he’s achieved more than he has promised.

8:12 PM: Trump rips the “clown governor of California” for welcoming illegal immigrants. He says if you invite illegal immigrants, they are all going to come. He now rips Democrats for supporting “extreme late-term abortions” and says Democrats are the party of open border, high taxes, blatant corruption. He talks about Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York and other cities run by Democrats for the homeless crisis. He says Democrats “don’t know what the hell they are doing.”

8:02 PM: Trump says Washington Democrats have never been more extreme and are “crazy.” He says they are taking their cues from socialists like Bernie and trying to take away private insurance. Trump also talks about another “middle-income tax cut” like he did before the 2018 midterms.

8:01 PM: Trump claims everyone will soon find out that Mexico is in fact paying for the wall that hasn’t been completed yet.

7:55 PM: Trump now talking about immigration. He says left-wing radical politicians support deadly sanctuary cities. Trump says no American should be harmed, hurt, killed because left-wing politicians shield illegal immigrant criminals.

Trump says there are criminals on the street who should be taken the hell out of the country and brought back to where they came from.

7:52 PM: Trump again rips globalists politicians for shipping the jobs and dreams of Americans overseas and lining their pockets with special-interest cash. Trump says that “at long last, you have a president who puts America first.” Trump says the U.S. 60,000 factories and plants because of “stupid trade deals” and “bad leadership” during the 16 years of the two prior administrations. He says his administration has added 12,000 new factories and many more are being built.

7:48 PM: Trump hypes up the record-low unemployment rates for minorities and the “blue-collar boom.” He says median household income is at an all-time high.

7:41 PM: Trump urges everyone to vote for Van Drew on June 2nd and vote for Republicans to “get rid of these clowns.”

7:35 PM: Trump introduces Jeff Van Drew as a “brave and principled” lawmaker who stood up the House Democrats’ “outrageous abuse of power.” Trump says Democrats can’t win an election so they are trying to steal it. He praises Van Drew for having the “guts” to defy the left. Trump calls him a “tireless champion for the state of New Jersey” who loves the Second Amendment.

U.S Rep. Jeff Van Drew, now Republican, takes Trump's side pic.twitter.com/8w19AjjKNt — Daniel Munoz (@DanielMunoz100) January 29, 2020

7:32 PM: Trump says Americans are disgusted by the impeachment hoax and the “witch hunt.” Trump says his team will sign up independents and Democrats and take back the House and keep the White House. He says he got the best polls he’s ever had today. Trump says voters are making a vast “exodus” from the “socialist” Democrats and Republicans are welcoming them with open arms.

7:30 PM: Crowd Chants “USA!” after Trump talks about the deaths of al Baghdadi and Soleimani. He says “crazy Bernie” and “nervous Nancy” opposed his actions.

7:25 PM: Trump gets on stage and the rally is about to get started. He says he loves New Jersey and is thrilled to be back in the Garden State. He hypes the USMCA deal that will replace NAFTA and his administration’s new trade agreement with China.

6:50 PM: Raucous and packed venue waiting for Trump to take the stage at the top of the hour.

Heading to New Jersey. Big Rally, in fact, Really Big Rally! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2020

Air Force One touches down at Atlantic City International Airport as @realDonaldTrump prepares for a campaign rally in The Wildwoods. Latest: https://t.co/NGFrNJjPVJ pic.twitter.com/PL9ATdLNoq — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) January 28, 2020

Chopper 6 is over Wildwood, New Jersey where hundreds have gathered ahead of tonight’s rally for President Trump. Tens of thousands have reportedly reserved tickets— the venue only holds roughly 7,500 people. pic.twitter.com/Gb3e5ELqM4 — Brandon Longo (@brandonlongo) January 28, 2020

Long lines of Trump supporters ahead of the president’s rally in Wildwood, New Jersey tonight. Capacity inside is about 7,000. pic.twitter.com/QNJOH2Y8XT — Monica Alba (@albamonica) January 28, 2020