***Live Updates*** Iowa Caucuses

With Iowa a tossup, several Democrats aim for glory

Iowans will go their caucus locations to kick off the 2020 presidential election as Democrats desperately try to find a candidate who can beat President Donald Trump.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates. All times eastern.

9:40 PM:

9:30 PM:

9:20 PM:

8:48 PM: Sanders campaign calling Bloomberg an “oligarch.”

8:42 PM: In late 2003, John Edwards debuted his “two Americas” speech and surged in Iowa. What Yang lacked was a “closing argument” speech in the final days/weeks of the campaign to convince voters who did not think he could win and didn’t want to waste their votes to vote with their hearts. His stump speech basically remained the same. An opportunity missed.

8:25 PM: From Joel in Iowa: Warren makes her pitch

8:00 PM: Doors closed and caucuses begin throughout the state.

7:50 PM: Photos from Joel in Iowa:

7:38 PM: CNN’s first entrance poll of early arrivals found that 35% are first-time attendees. There seems to be fewer first-time attendees than in previous election cycles if the entrance poll is correct.

7:30 PM: Joel on the ground in Iowa. Caucuses start at 8 PM ET. Multiple candidates could declare victory at the end of night as Democrats will report the popular vote in addition to the number of delegates each candidate receives.

7:25 PM: FWIW:

7:15 PM: Watch out for zombie candidates and technical difficulties:

7:10 PM: Activists making “cages” an issue:

7:05 PM: Sounds confident…

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.